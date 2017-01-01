What is Monopolistic Competition?

Monopolistic competition is an essential concept for business owners to understand, as it can have serious implications for the long-term viability of your business. If you’re operating in an industry of monopolistic competition, it can be hard to turn a profit in the long run.

Here, we’ll take a close look at monopolistic competition, and why it matters to you and your business.

What is the definition of monopolistic competition?

The definition of monopolistic competition is that your industry or market is full of competitors. Each of your competitors offers a product or service similar to yours, or even identical. Barriers to entry are very low, but you risk going out of business if you can’t differentiate yourself from the competition.

Whether you know it or not, you’re likely already operating under conditions of monopolistic competition.

Characteristics of monopolistic competition

A number of characteristics define the conditions of monopolistic competition. These include:

Many companies targeting the same customer base

Companies all produce similar but differentiated products

Low barriers to entry (and exit)

Companies have little power to raise profits by increasing prices

Competition is based on product quality, price and marketing

Companies can be profitable in the short term, but find it harder to secure long-term profitability

Examples of monopolistic competition

When we consider the characteristics of monopolistic competition, we can see that it is rife in every town’s average retail district. Some of the more common examples include:

Clothing and accessories

Restaurants, bars and hotels

Sporting goods

Consumer electronics

Consumer services such as nail salons and hairdressers

Every example has its fair share of success stories. But many businesses risk being forced into obscurity by competitors that, for whatever reason, have made a bigger impression on customers.

Thriving in a monopolistically competitive market

The majority of small to medium-sized businesses operate in conditions of monopolistic competition. If this includes you, it should be clearer than ever that you can’t afford to rest on your laurels. Statistically speaking, the odds are against you. And the longer you remain in business, the more chance there is for your margins to erode as hungry new competitors emerge on the market.

Because of the low barriers to entry, monopolistic competition means that there is always a revolving door of competitors, any one of which would be only too happy to relieve you of your customers. This is why you need to know your USP, the proverbial “special sauce” that loyal customers can get only from you.

To thrive in the long term in these conditions, you will need to:

Ensure that competitive analysis is an ongoing process that drives your decision-making

Maintain a strong brand identity that’s aligned with what your customers want and expect from your products

Make sure your standards of customer service remain high, and that your employees are well trained and empowered to deliver excellence

Find ways to drive down sundry expenses without compromising the quality of products or services that you offer

Ensure that your pricing remains competitive, without decimating your profit margins

Never lose sight of the customer experience

