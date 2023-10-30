Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources
Switching your customers to Direct Debit

Switching your customers to Direct Debit via GoCardless

Written by

Last editedOct 20231 min read

Ready to reap the rewards of automated payments with Direct Debit? Switching your customers over doesn’t have to be difficult. 

Here, you'll find the tools you need to introduce your customers to the convenience and benefits of paying by Direct Debit. With our range of pre-crafted emails, you can quickly assemble convincing customer communications without having to spend extra time creating them. 

Get started now and get the most out of Direct Debit:

NextWhy switch your customers to Direct Debit?

All Categories

PaymentsCash flowGrowthFinanceEnterpriseAccountantsGoCardless

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Sign up in minutes

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

Support

Request support

+61 3 8375 9198

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.