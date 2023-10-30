Switching your customers to Direct Debit via GoCardless
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Last editedOct 20231 min read
Ready to reap the rewards of automated payments with Direct Debit? Switching your customers over doesn’t have to be difficult.
Here, you'll find the tools you need to introduce your customers to the convenience and benefits of paying by Direct Debit. With our range of pre-crafted emails, you can quickly assemble convincing customer communications without having to spend extra time creating them.
Get started now and get the most out of Direct Debit: