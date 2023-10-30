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Switching your customers to Direct Debit

Onboard new customers: Detailed email template

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Last editedNov 20231 min read

Subject line: 

Set up your payments with [Company name]

Body copy:

Dear [Customer first name], 

Welcome to [Company name] and thank you for being our valued customer. 

We are excited to tell you about our preferred payment method and the many benefits it can bring to you. We use Direct Debit so you can make payments with us quickly and safely. 

We have summarised the four benefits of using Direct Debit as your payment method:

  • Secure payments: Payments move directly from your bank account to ours and you are protected under BECS Direct Debit protection.

  • Automated payments: Once set up, you never have to worry about manually making a payment - it works automatically for your convenience and peace of mind.

  • Bank accounts never expire: There’s no need to update your payment details, as your bank account doesn't expire, ensuring error-free payments.

  • Early notifications and cancel any time: You will be notified a minimum of 3 days before a payment is taken and you can cancel your payments any time directly from your bank account for added flexibility.

Setting up a Direct Debit is simple:

  1. Follow this link [Insert your mandate creation link] and we will redirect you to provide more details.

  2. Fill out the form with your name and bank details. You will need your account number and BSB number.

  3. Once you have provided your bank account details, payments will be deducted automatically. Remember you can cancel this at any time directly from your bank account and you are protected by BECS Direct Debit protection if a payment is ever taken in error. You will be notified by our Direct Debit provider, GoCardless, a minimum of 3 days prior to the payment being deducted from your account. 

Kind regards, 

[Company representative]

[Company name]

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.