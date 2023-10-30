Payment follow-up: Discount offer

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Thank you for your purchase. Save on your next payment

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Dear [Customer first name],

Thank you for your recent [purchase/payment]. We highly value you as a customer and are dedicated to continuously improving your experience with us.

We would love to offer you a special discount of [X% / $X] on your next payment with us if you choose to use our Direct Debit payment method.

Paying with Direct Debit provides some great advantages:

Secure payments: Keep your payments safe with the BECS Direct Debit protection, protecting you from payments taken in error.

Automated payments: Once set up, you never have to worry about missing a payment - it works automatically for convenience and peace of mind.

Bank accounts never expire: No need to update your payment details, as your bank account doesn't expire, ensuring continuous payments.

Early notifications and cancel any time: You will be notified a minimum of 3 days before a payment is taken and you can cancel your payments any time directly from your bank account for added flexibility.

Setting up a Direct Debit is simple:

Follow this link to set up your Direct Debit [Insert your mandate creation link] Provide your account number and BSB number All done, your payments will be taken automatically

You will be notified by our Direct Debit provider, GoCardless, a minimum of 3 days prior to the payment being deducted from your account.

Thanks again for your support.

Kind regards, [Company representative] [Company name]