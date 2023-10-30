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Switching your customers to Direct Debit

Payment follow-up: Discount offer

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Last editedOct 20231 min read

An email to follow up on a payment with a different method to Direct Debit offering a discount.

Subject line:

Thank you for your purchase. Save on your next payment

Body copy:

Dear [Customer first name],

Thank you for your recent [purchase/payment]. We highly value you as a customer and are dedicated to continuously improving your experience with us.

We would love to offer you a special discount of [X% / $X] on your next payment with us if you choose to use our Direct Debit payment method. 

Paying with Direct Debit provides some great advantages: 

  • Secure payments: Keep your payments safe with the BECS Direct Debit protection, protecting you from payments taken in error.

  • Automated payments: Once set up, you never have to worry about missing a payment - it works automatically for convenience and peace of mind.

  • Bank accounts never expire: No need to update your payment details, as your bank account doesn't expire, ensuring continuous payments.

  • Early notifications and cancel any time: You will be notified a minimum of 3 days before a payment is taken and you can cancel your payments any time directly from your bank account for added flexibility.

Setting up a Direct Debit is simple:

  1. Follow this link to set up your Direct Debit [Insert your mandate creation link]

  2. Provide your account number and BSB number

  3. All done, your payments will be taken automatically

You will be notified by our Direct Debit provider, GoCardless, a minimum of 3 days prior to the payment being deducted from your account. 

Thanks again for your support.

Kind regards,  [Company representative] [Company name]

PreviousPayment follow-up: Short email template

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.