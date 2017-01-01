How to create the perfect invoice

A guide to best practices businesses should follow when billing by invoice.

The purpose of an invoice is to make sure you're paid as quickly as possible. So the perfect invoice is one that allows and encourages your clients to pay you – in full and immediately. You should ensure you include all the information in the “What does an invoice include?” section of this guide. That alone is technically sufficient to class as an invoice.

However, ideally you should go a little further than the basics, and create invoices that really stand out.

Remember, good accounting software will generate e-invoices for you, based on your choice of template. These can include 'pay now' buttons so that your clients can pay your invoice immediately, the moment they receive it.