How to invoice overseas customers

Australian businesses often deal with overseas clients. These may be as nearby as New Zealand or as far away as the UK and the US, plus China and other countries. Overseas invoicing is a little more complicated than invoicing domestic customers and there are some considerations to bear in mind.

Currency considerations with overseas invoicing

The major consideration is the currency used for payment. Your clients may agree to pay you in Australian dollars, which keeps things simple because you don't need to worry about exchange rates. You may still have to discuss any bank charges with your client – i.e. who will pay the fee to transfer the money. Some banks don't charge for this, but others do.

However, it's more likely that they will want to pay in their own currency, because this allows them to budget more accurately and not be caught out by exchange rate fluctuations. For example, if they are based in the UK and they agree to buy something from you on subscription for a year, but then the pound loses value against the Australian dollar, they could be paying much more – in their currency – than they had expected.

It's impossible to be sure which currencies will get stronger and which will get weaker. Some companies 'hedge' against currency fluctuations by buying the required amount of the chosen currency in advance. They may not benefit if their own currency goes up in the meantime – but they won't lose out if it goes down. You can do this too, if you're selling to customers who insist on paying in their own currency. Ask your accountant about currency hedging, as there are many different ways of doing it, with pros and cons to each.

Shop around for the best exchange rates. Banks generally don't offer good rates, but there are third-party services such as Wise and HiFX that specialise in international currency conversion. They might save you money if you regularly transfer significant sums from foreign currencies to Australian dollars.

Overseas invoicing and accurate record keeping

When invoicing overseas customers, there are some additional factors to consider: