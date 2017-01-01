There are some things that BECS Direct Debit is excellent for, and others for which it is less suitable.

BECS Direct Debit is excellent for…

Taking regular payments, such as gym memberships or web hosting subscriptions. In these cases, retention rates are exceptionally high, as Direct Debit eliminates customer churn from expired cards.

Invoicing for services where instant payment isn’t necessary, such as those provided by accountancy firms and marketing agencies.

Taking payments from account-based customers who you have an ongoing relationship with, such as wholesalers.

In these cases, using Direct Debit automates the collection process and lets customers simplify payment. For businesses collecting payments, it's also cheaper than card payments.

BECS Direct Debit is less suitable for…

Transactions which need immediate clearing. Direct Debit payments are not instant - see our timings guide for more info.

Liquid assets and high value goods, such as cars or currency. If a bank account is debited without authorisation, the merchant may be exposed to financial loss and could be a target for fraudsters.

