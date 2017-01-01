Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up

The cost of dead payments is $2M in annual revenue

Don't let failed payment haunt your business

Dead payments are hiding, vanishing time and money. Did you know, up to 7% of recurring payments are at risk of failing right now - that's $2M in uncollected revenue every year. Scary, I know but...

We sense that we can reduce your payment failures to as low as 2.9%. That's why we’re offering you a $40 Netflix eVoucher. So relax, and enjoy a movie on us and save the horror for the big screen.

Watch: How to optimise your payment strategy

Reduce payment failures to:

  • Capture more revenue

    Every year Enterprise businesses stand to lose over $2M in uncollected revenue due to payment failures.

  • Eliminate bad debt

    On average, businesses with B2C revenue see 16-20% of their failed payments turn into bad debt, while B2B businesses see 11%-15% turn into bad debt.

  • Decrease churn

    2 out of 3 businesses see their failed payments turn into churn more than 10% of the time, and churn also leads to higher chargeback rates.

8 steps to maximize return on your payment strategy

From the customer acquisition funnel to payment operations, learn how the 8 dimensions of recurring payments work together to make a successful payment strategy.

Use the payment dimension framework to grow your business quicker, and find hidden efficiencies within your payment operations.

Compare how different payment methods stack up when it comes to payment collection, and get important payment benchmarks to see how your business compares to the competition.

Watch the video

How GoCardless can help

  • Pull-based payment collection

    GoCardless is built on BECS Direct Debit also known as bank debit. It's a pull-based, bank-to-bank payment method that allows businesses to pull payments directly from their customers’ bank accounts at the time invoices are due.

  • Reduce churn

    30% of churn is involuntary and often due to failed payments. Maximize your payment success with GoCardless and retain loyal customers for longer.

  • Intelligent payment recovery

    With GoCardless, 97% of payments will be collected successfully at the first attempt. With real-time reporting, you'll know instantly when a payment fails so you can take action.

Trusted by over 55,000 global businesses

GoCardless is used by over 55,000 businesses around the world, including global businesses like DocuSign, SurveyMonkey, Deputy, Siteminder and AON.

Read what our customers have to say

Stop being haunted

Speak with a payments expert to learn how GoCardless can help you see dead payments too.

Contact Us

Sales

Contact sales

+61 3 8375 9198

Support

help@gocardless.com

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd., 10-20 Gwynne St, Cremorne, VIC 3121, Australia

GoCardless (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.