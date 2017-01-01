The cost of dead payments is $2M in annual revenue

Dead payments are hiding, vanishing time and money. Did you know, up to 7% of recurring payments are at risk of failing right now - that's $2M in uncollected revenue every year. Scary, I know but...

‎

We sense that we can reduce your payment failures to as low as 2.9%. That's why we’re offering you a $40 Netflix eVoucher. So relax, and enjoy a movie on us and save the horror for the big screen.