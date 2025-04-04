Optty partners with GoCardless to bring global bank payments to Australian businesses

Melbourne, 8 April, 2025 -- Bank payment company GoCardless has announced a partnership with Optty, a payments API platform, to help medium and large businesses in Australia to simplify their payment processes, operate more efficiently, and scale with ease.

This will allow customers to collect bank payments directly within the Optty platform, without the need to build their own integration or manage multiple providers. As a result, merchants can easily collect recurring payments around the world through GoCardless, with Direct Debit in over 20 countries and 7 currencies.

Kyle Willersdorf, Account Director, Australia and New Zealand at GoCardless, said: “We’re excited to bring our global bank payment network to our joint customers, enabling them to grow their top line without growing their costs or admin. With this integration, customers can avoid the headaches of managing multiple providers to save time, reduce costs, and open up new opportunities.”

Steven Ritchie, Interim CEO of Optty, said: “GoCardless is a pioneer in the payments industry, a company that embodies payments innovation driven by the needs of their merchants. This is a core pillar shared with Optty’s strategy and why we've partnered with GoCardless: together we can help businesses simplify their payments in a way that meets their ever-evolving needs. Because Optty is a global payments infrastructure platform, we want to support and grow the demand for adaptable and cost-effective payment solutions. This collaboration ensures our joint partners and merchants will always have access to cutting-edge solutions through two platforms with global reach."

Notes to Editors For more information, contact: press@gocardless.com

About GoCardless GoCardless is a global bank payment company. Nearly 100,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, use GoCardless to collect and send payments through direct debit, real-time payments and open banking.

GoCardless processes US$130bn+ of payments annually across 30+ countries; helping customers collect and send both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. We use data and insights to improve payment success, reduce fraud and, with open banking connectivity to over 2,500 banks, help our customers make faster, more informed decisions.

We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Ireland, Latvia and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on LinkedIn @GoCardless.

© 2025 GoCardless Ltd. All Rights Reserved. GoCardless is a registered trademark of GoCardless Ltd in multiple countries. Third party trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective companies. Unless explicitly identified as such, nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of GoCardless Ltd. or any aspect of this press release.

About Optty Optty is a global payments infrastructure platform for PSPs, gateways, acquirers and orchestrators that provides immediate access to 135+ payment partners in 140 countries and 120 currencies via a single integration.

Optty empowers partners to provide payment innovation at scale for their merchants, enabling them to add local payment methods across nine payment types; BNPL, digital wallets, credit/debit, gift cards/virtual cards, crypto, pay with points, open banking, P2P and payouts as well as additional services in ESG, Fraud Prevention and Tokenization.

Optty's simplified API integration, requires no further development for any payment methods to be enabled, saving thousands of development hours for partners and merchants alike. Providing a 3 level hierarchy structure for partners out-of-the-box allows transparency and control across the integration for merchants with key features of reporting, onboarding, transaction monitoring and customisable checkout widgets all available for partners and merchants to create a superior experience for their consumers.

Optty powers limitless ways to pay with unrivalled simplicity.