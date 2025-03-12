i=Change partners with GoCardless to make giving back easier for businesses

Melbourne, 13 March, 2025 -- i=Change, a platform enabling businesses to integrate charitable donations into their online checkout, has chosen bank payments company GoCardless to simplify collecting donations. By using GoCardless, i=Change is making it easier than ever for companies to support meaningful causes at the till.

i=Change empowers businesses to give back to carefully vetted NGO projects, as chosen by the customer at checkout. With GoCardless’ Direct Debit solution, i=Change has streamlined its collection by bundling donations, transactions and plan fees into one single monthly payment.

This approach means i=Change doesn’t have to process multiple individual payments for the businesses they work with, saving them time and effort while ensuring funds get to charities more efficiently and reliably. This gives businesses confidence that their contributions are processed securely and their customers benefit from a simple experience.

Jeremy Meltzer, Founder and CEO of i=Change, said: "Businesses have the power to create significant change, and consumers want to support brands that share their values. But for that to happen, giving must be a seamless experience. With GoCardless’ automated transactions, we can focus on growing our platform and supporting transformative projects for women, girls, and climate action. Trust is everything in giving, and GoCardless ensures donations are collected securely and reliably, strengthening confidence in the process and the organisations we support."

Kyle Willersdorf, Account Director Australia and New Zealand at GoCardless said: "Payments are a powerful tool for enabling donations and making a difference. i=Change is doing incredible work, and we’re here to support them so they can focus on what truly matters - changing lives. Managing payments manually can be time-consuming and complex, diverting valuable resources away from impact-driven work. GoCardless makes recurring payments effortless, ensuring donations are processed smoothly while charities receive funds without delays.”

This partnership strengthens corporate social responsibility efforts by making donation management as easy as possible for businesses. With GoCardless handling the technical side of payments, i=Change can concentrate on expanding its reach and ensuring funds go directly to where they are needed most. Companies using i=Change can donate with confidence, knowing their contributions are being processed securely, efficiently, and without extra hassle.

Notes to Editors

For more information, contact: press@gocardless.com

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global bank payment company. Over 100,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, use GoCardless to collect and send payments through direct debit, real-time payments and open banking. GoCardless processes US$130bn+ of payments annually, across 30+ countries; helping customers collect and send both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. We use AI-powered solutions to improve payment success and reduce fraud. And, with open banking connectivity to over 2,500 banks, we help our customers make faster, more informed decisions.

We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Ireland, Latvia and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on LinkedIn @GoCardless.

© 2025 GoCardless Ltd. All Rights Reserved. GoCardless is a registered trademark of GoCardless Ltd in multiple countries. Third party trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective companies. Unless explicitly identified as such, nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of GoCardless Ltd. or any aspect of this press release.

About i=Change

i=Change is a unique social impact organisation that bridges worlds between businesses and NGOs. It has raised over $11.5M and counting - $1 at time - impacting the lives of over 2 million people in Australia and globally.

i=Change was started by Jeremy Meltzer, to generate new funding for NGOs, by helping businesses give back to key social and environmental projects, address their ESG, and empower consumers to shop their values.

i=Change has won 4 x Australia Post Online Retail Industry Awards, and was voted 1 of 50 most innovative start-ups in Australia.