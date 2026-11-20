In this guest blog, ClubRight Founder and former gym owner, Wayne Heath, discusses the importance of considering payments when opening a gym.

Most people planning a gym opening spend their energy on the lease, the kit, and the marketing. Payments get filed under admin – something to sort out once the doors are open.

I ran a gym before founding ClubRight, and I opened it with 512 members on day one. Since then, what I’ve seen work for thousands of independent owners comes down to systems, processes, and recurring income. Payments sit at the heart of all three.

Here’s why I’d sort them out before opening day, not after.

When getting set up took two weeks

Before I had a system, I collected recurring payments by standing order. The form had to be taken to the bank for approval, and 10 to 14 days later it went live. In that time, a member could join, start using the gym, and cancel without paying us anything.

I had no way of tracking who’d paid and who hadn’t, apart from a glorified spreadsheet. The money mattered, but the time hurt more. I spent hours checking whether someone had paid – time I couldn’t get back and could have spent on anything more productive. There’s a much simpler and more automated way to do it from the start: with Direct Debit.

Build income that matches your bills

Recurring income is the foundation of predictable cash flow and a stable gym, and the biggest mistake I see is not building it from the start. Taking cash payments upfront seems like a good idea, but it isn’t sustainable. Your bills are always recurring, which means keeping track of the money gets time-consuming. So why take cash today when you can build a war chest every month that pays them?

To understand if your gym will be profitable, add up your fixed monthly costs (rent, insurance, staff, software, and loan repayments) and divide by your average membership price. That’s your break-even member count. If you don’t know how many recurring members you need each month to cover your costs, you can’t really grow beyond that.

I’d want that number before signing a lease, and I’d check it every month after opening. The best time to put the income in place is before you open.

Set payments up before you open

A presale means selling memberships before you open, so you start with people already training. The key is to do it properly. During the presale, get every member to sign up to a membership and set up their Direct Debit. When you open, their memberships are live and payments collect automatically, with no forms to chase on opening day.

It also takes members out of the market. Once they’ve committed, they aren’t shopping around other gyms while you finish getting ready.

That’s how I opened with 512 members. We found them through local press advertising, leaflet outreach, and getting our name known in the local business community. We ran the presale for four weeks, and if I opened again today, I’d plan it better and run it for six to eight weeks. We offered half price on the joining fee and just two membership options at that point – £29 a month or £299 for the year – both paid by Direct Debit. That kept things simple, because every member had one decision to make: monthly or annual.

The same approach works beyond my gym. ClubRight startups pre-sell 40 to 50 members on average before opening day (ClubRight platform data, June 2026).

Where I’d start

If I opened a gym again tomorrow, I’d work out my break-even member count, run a presale for six to eight weeks, and have every member set up their payment at sign-up, so the gym opens with income already coming in. Set payments up properly before opening day, and your gym starts with recurring income and far less admin.

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Wayne Heath is Founder and CEO of ClubRight, gym and club management software used by 1,000+ gyms, martial arts academies and boxing clubs across the UK and Ireland. A former gym owner, he opened his own gym with 512 members on day one.