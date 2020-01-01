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Unaric, GoCardless & Certinia
Join us for an afternoon at White City House. Hear how other businesses are using the latest payments technology within Salesforce to save time and money, and improve their customer experience.
Thursday 3rd December, 2pm-5:30pm
White City House | Television Centre | West London
Moderated by Certinia, our panellists will dive into how they’re developing new approaches to payments to build a stronger future. Learn how to get this technology live and working for you.
Hear from product experts at GoCardless and Unaric on the future of payments and financial technology within Salesforce. Explore account-to-account payments and how to unify and automate your entire payment process in Salesforce.
Speak with other business leaders, share experiences and leave with ideas you can take back to your own operations. Enjoy refreshments before and after our sessions at the top of the former BBC headquarters with sweeping views of London.
Occupying the original Grade-II listed Helios Building, the old Broadcasting House, White City House is part of Soho House members’ club in London.
Join GoCardless, Unaric and Certinia on the top floor in The Gallery, before heading to our own private screening space to hear from experts and peers. We’ll head back upstairs to enjoy some drinks, entertainment and views from the ninth-floor terrace.
We'd love to see you there. The afternoon is invitation only and spaces are strictly first come, first served. Fill in your details using the 'Register now' button on the left to secure your space.