One Club Row sits above The Knave of Clubs, a proper east London boozer that opened in 1880 and served the traders of the Club Row bird market for more than a century. It closed in 1994, reopened at the end of the nineties as Les Trois Garçons, and became one of the most talked-about rooms in London.

Above the restaurant is The Apartment – it's where the previous owners actually lived, and where they threw the parties the building is still known for. It’s ours for the evening: original fireplaces, nineteenth-century panelling, a private bar, and sash windows looking out over the Shoreditch rooftops.