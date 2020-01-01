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Join us at One Club Row’s Apartment, on the top floor of the Grade-II listed Shoreditch townhouse, for cocktails, dinner, and conversation.
Tuesday 1st December, from 6.30pm
The Apartment | One Club Row | Shoreditch
One Club Row, a secret and secluded bistro in the heart of Shoreditch. Arrive at the bustling Knave of Clubs Pub to be whisked upstairs to a private dining room.
Included in the Michelin Guide, enjoy food and drinks that take cues from New York taverns and Paris bistros.
The night kicks off at 6.30pm with cocktails and canapés in The Lounge. The nearest stations are Shoreditch High Street and Liverpool Street.
One Club Row sits above The Knave of Clubs, a proper east London boozer that opened in 1880 and served the traders of the Club Row bird market for more than a century. It closed in 1994, reopened at the end of the nineties as Les Trois Garçons, and became one of the most talked-about rooms in London.
Above the restaurant is The Apartment – it's where the previous owners actually lived, and where they threw the parties the building is still known for. It’s ours for the evening: original fireplaces, nineteenth-century panelling, a private bar, and sash windows looking out over the Shoreditch rooftops.
We'd love to have you. The evening is invitation only and spaces are strictly first come, first served. Fill in your details using the 'Register now' button on the left to secure your space.
Please note there is no step-free access.