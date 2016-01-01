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GoCardless uses strong encryption to keep you safe and is approved by the biggest names in payments
GoCardless is authorised by the UK Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017.
Balderton Capital and Accel Partners are among the investors in GoCardless.
Security protocols across our business, services and products have been audited and certified with this widely recognised international standard.
Our global data risk management programme is built to GDPR standards and applies privacy best practices to help protect and respect personal data. Learn more
If anything goes wrong with a transaction, payers are entitled to an instant refund. Learn more
Money collected by GoCardless is held in designated client monies accounts.
Data is encrypted at rest and in transit using strong encryption protocols.
No setup costs or contract – start taking payments today