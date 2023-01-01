Contact Sales

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Got questions about taking bank payments with GoCardless? We’re here to help. Fill in the form and we’ll call you. Talk to us about:

  • finding you the best pricing,

  • seamless customer migration, 

  • how we will align our payment solutions with your payment & growth needs.

For technical questions, please visit our Customer Hub. If you are an existing customer looking for support, please submit a Support ticket, email help@gocardless.com, or call 09-801 2193.

GoCardless helps thousands of businesses like yours everyday

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For technical questions, please visit our Customer Hub. If you are an existing customer looking for support, please submit a Support ticket, email help@gocardless.com, or call 09-801 2193.

We want our global customers to have access to simple and easy payment methods when purchasing DocuSign, and offering GoCardless as a key payment option helps us achieve this.

Beverly Tu

Director of eCommerce Growth, DocuSign

Beverly Tu

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+64 9-801 2193

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

DLA Piper New Zealand, PwC Tower, Level 15, 15 Customs Street West, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.