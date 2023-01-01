Failed payments are a concern for every business, as they can lead to unintentional customer churn – and 11-15% of uncollected funds turning into bad debt.

With Success+, you can intelligently manage late payments, ensuring they’re retried automatically on the best day for each customer.

Collect up to 70% of failed payments while creating a smoother experience for customers and better cash flow for your business.

*70% *Up to 70% of failed payments automatically collected

Results were measured in a timed experiment during the launch of this product. Actual performance may vary, depending on your specific attributes and the types of customers you have