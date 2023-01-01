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Success+ uses payment intelligence to manage and reduce payment failures. Recover, up to 70% of failed payments.
Failed payments are a concern for every business, as they can lead to unintentional customer churn – and 11-15% of uncollected funds turning into bad debt.
With Success+, you can intelligently manage late payments, ensuring they’re retried automatically on the best day for each customer.
Collect up to 70% of failed payments while creating a smoother experience for customers and better cash flow for your business.
*70%
*Up to 70% of failed payments automatically collected
Results were measured in a timed experiment during the launch of this product. Actual performance may vary, depending on your specific attributes and the types of customers you have
Save your customers from awkward conversations by collecting failed payments automatically on the best day for them. 70% of businesses said Success+ improves their relationships with customers.
Success+ does all the heavy lifting, automatically retrying payments up to three times and with visibility of which payments have been successfully collected. 89% of businesses said Success+ saves them time.
With Success+, efficiently recover more revenue, so fewer payments are written off as bad debt or involuntary churn. Increase your payment success rate to 99.1%.
Elise Nunn, Head of Operations, Plum
Chris McQuillan, Commercial Manager, Lifestyle Fitness
Have a look through our API documentation here and see how to enable Success+.
We've put all the frequently asked questions about Success+ on a dedicated FAQs page.
Give your customers the gift of collecting more payments successfully with Success+. Here’s everything you need to know.