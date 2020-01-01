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Entrepreneurial

How to Set Financial Goals for a Business
How to Set Financial Goals for a Business

Financial goals include increasing profit, decreasing debt, and more.

3 min read
Entrepreneurial
What do angel investors want from a startup?
What do angel investors want from a startup?

What do angel investors look for, and how can you attract financing?

3 min read
Growth
How to pay yourself as a business owner
How to pay yourself as a business owner

What percentage should you pay yourself from your business?

2 min read
Business Management
Horizontal Equity vs Vertical Equity
Horizontal Equity vs Vertical Equity

What you need to know about horizontal equity, vertical equity and taxation.

2 min read
Business Management
[Report] The Best States To Start A Small Business: 2020-2021
[Report] The Best States To Start A Small Business: 2020-2021

Which are the best states in the US to own a small business? Find out now.

1 min read
Entrepreneurial
5 Overhead Cost Reduction Strategies
5 Overhead Cost Reduction Strategies

Our guide to reducing overhead costs in small businesses.

2 min read
Entrepreneurial
How to Do a SWOT Analysis
How to Do a SWOT Analysis

Explore the importance of SWOT analyses with our definitive guide.

3 min read
Entrepreneurial
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GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.