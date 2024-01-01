Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources
Lily Krakowsky image

Lily Krakowsky

Senior Product Marketing Manager

Lily is a Senior Product Marketing Lead at GoCardless with expertise in open banking and new account-to-account payment capabilities. One of her main roles is to research and launch new product features and drive the adoption of those new features among GoCardless merchants. Prior to joining GoCardless Lily was a Product Marketing Manager at Wise (formerly TransferWise), attended Columbia University in the City of New York, and completed an MBA at the London Business School.

Connect

Top Articles

View all
What is Direct Debit? A guide for payers
What is Direct Debit? A guide for payers
2 min read

Latest Articles

View all
A better dashboard and a better experience: Product updates - Fall 2024
A better dashboard and a better experience: Product updates - Fall 2024

See what improvements we’ve made this Fall

1 min read

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

Support

Request support

+1 (628) 241-0044

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.