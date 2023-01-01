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An engineer-turned-writer, Brad’s focus at GoCardless is understanding the problems that face businesses around the globe. And creating the content that makes it easiest for them to navigate the solutions they have available. Brad’s writing has been featured in several other industry blogs and publications, including that of Xero, Intuit, AccountingWEB, and XU Magazine.
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