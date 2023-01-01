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Brad Ewin

Content Lead (Acquisition & Brand)

An engineer-turned-writer, Brad’s focus at GoCardless is understanding the problems that face businesses around the globe. And creating the content that makes it easiest for them to navigate the solutions they have available. Brad’s writing has been featured in several other industry blogs and publications, including that of Xero, Intuit, AccountingWEB, and XU Magazine.

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Latest Articles

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Late payments benchmark: Small businesses
Late payments benchmark: Small businesses

Where does your business stack up? Find out here.

1 min read
Small Business Cash Flow Management
Small Business Cash Flow Management

Learn all about the ins and outs of cash flow management and forecasting.

3 min read
ACH in Numbers: 106 Key Stats and Facts about ACH Payments
ACH in Numbers: 106 Key Stats and Facts about ACH Payments

Billions of transactions. Trillions of dollars. All the key stats about ACH.

7 min read
TeamUp + GoCardless: Now available in the US, Canada, Australia & New Zealand
TeamUp + GoCardless: Now available in the US, Canada, Australia & New Zealand

Fitness business owners in North America and ANZ can now make use of both apps.

2 min read
What is bank reconciliation and how to use it effectively
What is bank reconciliation and how to use it effectively

Want to know how to do bank reconciliation? Check out our guide.

3 min read
When, why & how to use proforma invoices
When, why & how to use proforma invoices

Learn if proforma invoices could help you reduce your admin.

3 min read
Recurring card payments: What you need to know
Recurring card payments: What you need to know

Everything you need to know about taking regular card payments from customers.

6 min read
Late payments: 5 tips to get your customers to pay on time
Late payments: 5 tips to get your customers to pay on time

Here are 5 tips you can use to give your business the best chance.

3 min read
Why bank debit payments fail (and what to do about it)
Why bank debit payments fail (and what to do about it)

There are two major reasons. We explore them here, as well as what you can do.

2 min read

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.