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Where does your business stack up? Find out here.
Learn all about the ins and outs of cash flow management and forecasting.
Billions of transactions. Trillions of dollars. All the key stats about ACH.
Fitness business owners in North America and ANZ can now make use of both apps.
Want to know how to do bank reconciliation? Check out our guide.
Learn if proforma invoices could help you reduce your admin.
Everything you need to know about taking regular card payments from customers.
Here are 5 tips you can use to give your business the best chance.
There are two major reasons. We explore them here, as well as what you can do.
Customers need to be able to trust you with their payment info. Here's how.
Everything you need to know about purchase orders, plus a free template.
Payment terms remove uncertainty around when you'll get paid, helping cash flow.
You have two main options for taking recurring payments online. Learn more here.
Our top tips for building an effective customer engagement strategy.
Our top customer retention strategies to keep customers engaged with your brand.
Learn all about this umbrella term for various bank-to-bank payments schemes.
Everything you need to know about Federal Employer Identification Numbers.
Explore the importance of SWOT analyses with our definitive guide.
You’re a US business and you want to expand into Europe. There are myriad boxes you need to check to make that happen, but there’s one crucial box that’s often overlooked because it’s not so sexy - payments.
How US businesses and consumers prefer to pay, and what it means for you.