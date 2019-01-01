Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources

Brad Ewin

Late payments benchmark: Small businesses
Late payments benchmark: Small businesses

Where does your business stack up? Find out here.

1 min read
Cash flow
Small Business Cash Flow Management
Small Business Cash Flow Management

Learn all about the ins and outs of cash flow management and forecasting.

3 min read
Cash flow
ACH in Numbers: 106 Key Stats and Facts about ACH Payments
ACH in Numbers: 106 Key Stats and Facts about ACH Payments

Billions of transactions. Trillions of dollars. All the key stats about ACH.

7 min read
Payments
TeamUp + GoCardless: Now available in the US, Canada, Australia & New Zealand
TeamUp + GoCardless: Now available in the US, Canada, Australia & New Zealand

Fitness business owners in North America and ANZ can now make use of both apps.

2 min read
GoCardless
What is bank reconciliation and how to use it effectively
What is bank reconciliation and how to use it effectively

Want to know how to do bank reconciliation? Check out our guide.

3 min read
Accountants
When, why & how to use proforma invoices
When, why & how to use proforma invoices

Learn if proforma invoices could help you reduce your admin.

3 min read
Finance
Recurring card payments: What you need to know
Recurring card payments: What you need to know

Everything you need to know about taking regular card payments from customers.

6 min read
Payments
Late payments: 5 tips to get your customers to pay on time
Late payments: 5 tips to get your customers to pay on time

Here are 5 tips you can use to give your business the best chance.

3 min read
Cash flow
Why bank debit payments fail (and what to do about it)
Why bank debit payments fail (and what to do about it)

There are two major reasons. We explore them here, as well as what you can do.

2 min read
Payments
Secure payments: How to safely take payments online
Secure payments: How to safely take payments online

Customers need to be able to trust you with their payment info. Here's how.

5 min read
Payments
The small business guide to purchase orders
The small business guide to purchase orders

Everything you need to know about purchase orders, plus a free template.

4 min read
Finance
Payment terms: An overview
Payment terms: An overview

Payment terms remove uncertainty around when you'll get paid, helping cash flow.

4 min read
Finance
What are the main online payment methods?
What are the main online payment methods?

You have two main options for taking recurring payments online. Learn more here.

7 min read
Alternative Payment Options
Customer Engagement Solutions for SaaS Companies
Customer Engagement Solutions for SaaS Companies

Our top tips for building an effective customer engagement strategy.

2 min read
Retention
10 Customer Retention Strategies to Boost Customer Loyalty
10 Customer Retention Strategies to Boost Customer Loyalty

Our top customer retention strategies to keep customers engaged with your brand.

3 min read
Retention
What is bank debit?
What is bank debit?

Learn all about this umbrella term for various bank-to-bank payments schemes.

3 min read
Payments
How to get an Employer Identification Number (EIN)
How to get an Employer Identification Number (EIN)

Everything you need to know about Federal Employer Identification Numbers.

2 min read
Starting a Business
How to Do a SWOT Analysis
How to Do a SWOT Analysis

Explore the importance of SWOT analyses with our definitive guide.

3 min read
Entrepreneurial
Expanding into Europe: The changes you need to make to your payments
Expanding into Europe: The changes you need to make to your payments

You’re a US business and you want to expand into Europe. There are myriad boxes you need to check to make that happen, but there’s one crucial box that’s often overlooked because it’s not so sexy - payments.

3 min read
Global Payments
Payment preferences in the US: 2019 - 2020 snapshot
Payment preferences in the US: 2019 - 2020 snapshot

How US businesses and consumers prefer to pay, and what it means for you.

2 min read
Payments
ACH: A guide to bank debit in the US
ACH: A guide to bank debit in the US

How to take ACH payments from customers in the US.

Guide

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

Support

Request support

+1 (628) 241-0044

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.