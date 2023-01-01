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Partner Directory

Health & Fitness

Automate one off and recurring payments when connecting GoCardless to your membership management software

Glofox
Glofox

Prioritise your members and less time worrying about payments

Class Manager
Class Manager

Affordably administrate your classes with Bank Debit integration

Gymmanager
Gymmanager

Let GoCardless do the heavy lifting with Bank Debit capability

Martialytics
Martialytics

Manage your school and get paid easily with GoCardless

PTminder
PTminder

Grow your fitness business with automated payments

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.