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1 in 12 payments fail. You need a bigger boat.
Payment failures are not just the cost of doing business. At GoCardless we use a pull-based payment collection that allows you to pull payments directly from your customer's bank account at the time they are due.
We know that we can reduce your payment failures to as low as 2.9%, that's why we’re offering you a $40 gift card which can be used towards Amazon, Nintendo, GameStop, Xbox or Showtime. Now sit back and enjoy a movie on us, and save the chases for the big screen.
Every year Enterprise businesses stand to lose over $1M in uncollected revenue due to payment failures.
On average, businesses with B2C revenue see 16-20% of their failed payments turn into bad debt, while B2B businesses see 11%-15% turn into bad debt.
2 out of 3 businesses see their failed payments turn into churn more than 10% of the time, and churn also leads to higher chargeback rates.
From the customer acquisition funnel to payment operations, learn how the 8 dimensions of recurring payments work together to make a successful payment strategy.
Use the payment dimension framework to grow your business quicker, and find hidden efficiencies within your payment operations.
Forrester Research conducted a study with payment decision-makers to learn how they are optimizing their payments in a post-Covid era.
View the full report to learn how you can improve your business’s payment infrastructure for the future.
GoCardless is built on bank debit (also known as ACH debit), a pull-based, bank-to-bank payment method that allows businesses to pull payments directly from their customers’ bank accounts.
30% of churn is involuntary, stemming from failed payments. Maximize your payment success with GoCardless and retain loyal customers for longer.
With GoCardless, more than 97% of payments will be collected successfully at the first time of asking. With real-time reporting, know instantly when a payment does fail so you can take action.
GoCardless is used by over 60,000 businesses around the world, including global enterprises like DocuSign, LogMeIn, 8x8, Box and SurveyMonkey.
Speak with a payments expert to learn how GoCardless can help you improve your payments.