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Race ahead to a lower DSO

Did you know, most companies have a DSO of 20-30 days. Lower your DSO to 2.4 days with an alternative payment method like bank debit to not only improve efficiencies and profitability but also improve cash flow. 

Interested in learning how?

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3 ways to improve your DSO

How to maintain cash flow across customer lifecycle

Now more than ever, businesses need to maximise cash flow to recover from the economic challenges of the global pandemic.

We’ve rounded up some simple ways you can optimise payments and cash flow at every stage of the customer lifecycle to help your business grow.

Find out how

How GoCardless can help

Pull-based payment collection

Take control of when you collect payments using a platform built on ACH direct debit. This payment method allows you to pull payments directly from customers’ bank accounts at the time an invoice is due.

Intelligent payment recovery

With GoCardless, 97.3% of payments will be collected successfully at the first attempt. 

You can also recover over 75% of at-risk payments with our intelligent payment recovery product Success+.

Reduce churn

30% of churn is involuntary, stemming from failed payments. 

Maximize your payment success with GoCardless and retain your loyal customers for longer.

Re-Leased reduced their DSO by 33% with GoCardless

Re-Leased is a cloud-based management platform for commercial real estate and provides a mission-critical backbone for landlords and property managers world-wide. 

Faced with high international wire transfers and wanting to improve their cash flow Re-leased turned to GoCardless & Xero to help them reduce their DSO, streamline payment efficiencies allowing them to forecast monthly targets.

Read the case study to hear how they reduced their DSO from 45 days to 30 while also saving $10K a month on international bank fees.

Read the Re-Leased story

Lower your DSO and streamline payment processes with GoCardless

Speak with one of our payment experts to learn how.

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.