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Communications to Customers will start in July 2023. Customers will be migrated by GoCardless on a phased basis. The migration will begin from October 2023. In-line with our regulatory and contractual obligations, existing customers will be provided with 60 days notice prior to any pricing change. Please note that any new Customers from 3 July 2023 will be on the new Pricing.
Customers will be migrated by GoCardless on a phased basis. This will begin from October 2023. In-line with our regulatory and contractual obligations, existing customers will be provided with 60 days notice prior to any pricing change.
The migration of Customer pricing will be carried out in phases, starting in October 2023. In-line with our regulatory and contractual obligations, existing customers will be provided with 60 days notice prior to any pricing change.
Got a question? Raise a ticket with our Support team