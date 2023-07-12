Moss selects GoCardless to power its push into the UK

Collaboration enables greater time-savings for SMBs and payment reliability for Moss

New York and London, July 13 2023 - Moss, the leading corporate card and spend management solution, has selected GoCardless, the bank payment company, as its direct debit provider in the UK to support its international expansion.

Moss automates month-end administrative tasks for SMB finance teams, freeing up their time through eliminating manual work -- including the burden of making payments. By integrating GoCardless direct debit into the process, Moss will help customers to fully automate the management of their corporate cards, from paying expenses to repaying balances to accounting.

Working with GoCardless will also help Moss on the back end. Unlike many other corporate card providers, Moss does not charge interest on late payments. Coupled with its high credit limits -- up to £2.5 million per month -- Moss needed a reliable method to collect large amounts on a regular basis. By using GoCardless, Moss will benefit from automatic collections, providing the team peace of mind and reducing the stress of chasing late payments.

The move comes as the Berlin-based company, which helps over 2,220 SMBs spend smarter through increasing visibility and control and decreasing the headaches associated with administrative tasks, continues to gain momentum in the UK, its third international market.

Ante Spittler, CEO at Moss, said: “At Moss, our mission is to automate spend management to make month end as seamless as possible for modern finance teams. That’s why we’re excited to offer GoCardless for repayments. It removes one more point of friction for our customer, and helps fulfil our ethos of using automation to help SMBs save time and money.”

Alexandra Chiaramonti, VP and General Manager, EMEA at GoCardless, said: “Moss is a dynamic European start-up and we’re excited to play a pivotal role in its expansion plans. By combining the best of bank payments to get paid on time, every time with a relentless focus on saving businesses time and money, GoCardless and Moss can help millions of SMBs across the continent and beyond.”

Notes to Editors

For more information, contact: Linda Yang, Global Head of PR, GoCardless press@gocardless.com

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global leader in direct bank payments. We help more than 85,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, collect both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. Each year GoCardless processes more than US$35 billion of payments across 30+ countries. Our acquisition of Nordigen means we’re also helping businesses make faster and more informed decisions through easy access to bank account data. We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Latvia and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on Twitter @GoCardless.

© 2023 GoCardless Ltd. All Rights Reserved. GoCardless is a registered trademark of GoCardless Ltd in multiple countries. Third party trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective companies. Unless explicitly identified as such, nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of GoCardless Ltd. or any aspect of this press release.

About Moss

Moss is a technology-driven platform for holistic spend management. The product currently offers four modules that companies can deploy either as a complete integrated solution or individually. Moss enables flexible issuing of virtual and physical credit cards, digital entry and approval of invoices, smooth processing and reimbursement of employee expenses, and reliable liquidity management. All four modules benefit from efficient accounting automation and integrations with common accounting software and ERP systems. With Moss, finance departments gain real-time visibility and control over all expenses and boost productivity across the business.

The FinTech, headquartered in Berlin, has been working on the holistic spend management solution since the end of 2019 with a team that now comprises over 300 finance and software experts. The company was founded by Ante Spittler, Anton Rummel, Ferdinand Meyer and Stephan Haslebacher.