Mollie and GoCardless combine to create Europe's leading payments and financial services partner

One financial home for payments, accounts and business financing, serving over 350,000 businesses across 30+ markets.

AMSTERDAM/LONDON – September 1, 2026 — Mollie today announced it has completed its acquisition of GoCardless, a global leader in bank payments. Together, the two companies are trusted by more than 350,000 businesses across 30+ markets. Koen Köppen, CEO of Mollie, leads the group. GoCardless will continue to operate as "GoCardless, a Mollie company" under co-founder Hiroki Takeuchi, reflecting the strategic importance of its brand and its Pay by Bank technology to the group.

Growing businesses rarely find their financial operations in one place. Many run cards with one provider, direct debit with another, their account with a bank and financing elsewhere, with each relationship adding another integration to maintain, another reconciliation at month-end, and no single view of where their money sits. Mollie now brings payments, accounts and business financing into one financial home, with one partner behind them.

At its heart is a comprehensive payment suite that unites Mollie's best-in-class card and local payment methods with GoCardless's leading Pay by Bank solution, available across 38 countries, empowering businesses to get paid, manage money and scale with confidence.

"This is more than two companies coming together. It genuinely expands what our customers can do," says Köppen. "Two complementary businesses, the same DNA, and a shared mission to make money management effortless. Our customers now have one financial partner scaling with their ambition."

Mollie is rooted in Europe and builds market by market. In practice, that means the local payment methods each market relies on, native language support, localized onboarding, and teams on the ground in 12 cities across the EEA. GoCardless was built with the same discipline, and brings the group an established presence in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Both companies enter this from a position of strength. Mollie achieved EBITDA profitability in 2024 and reported €147 million in net revenue in 2025, while GoCardless recorded its first EBITDA-positive quarter in summer 2025. This financial health allows for a considered, customer-first integration. For existing customers of either company, there will be no immediate changes to services, contacts or contracts. Integration will be phased and led by what is best for customers, with the goal of a more complete offering over time.

"Our commitment to our customers is simple: we will always put their needs first," adds Köppen. "They now have a financial partner built to last. We are stronger together, and excited to shape the future of financial services for every business in Europe and beyond."

About Mollie

Mollie is the leading payments and financial services partner for business, rooted in Europe, with global reach. Following the combination of Mollie and GoCardless, the company offers payments, accounts and business financing in a single proposition, helping over 350,000 businesses move, manage and optimize their money wherever they operate. With offices across Europe, the United States and Australia, and an extensive Pay by Bank network, Mollie serves businesses from fast-growing startups to large enterprises in more than 30 markets. Founded in Amsterdam in 2004, Mollie's mission is to make payments and money management effortless for every business in Europe and beyond.