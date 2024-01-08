New York and London, January 9 2024 -- GoCardless, the bank payment company, has extended its relationship with JustGiving to become the online donation platform’s exclusive open banking payment provider, replacing American Express. The move will see JustGiving use both the fintech’s Instant Bank Pay feature to collect instant, one-off gifts and its Direct Debit capabilities for recurring donations.

JustGiving estimates that 10% of its donations already go through open banking payments -- a proportion that it wants to grow. JustGiving does not charge a commission fee on donations to charity customers, instead relying on optional tips that donors use to cover its costs. The cost savings with Instant Bank Pay will help to sustain JustGiving’s business model and deliver more money to good causes.

JustGiving also cites reduced fraud as another benefit of open banking payments, as well as fewer refunds: the immediate nature of these payments means a lower number of accidental transactions and duplicate payments.

Oliver Shaw-Latimer, Senior Director, Payments and Innovation at JustGiving, said: “We’ve built a suite of products to support amazing causes and it is a privilege to be the payments platform powering fundraising behind the scenes. Fast forward 23 years and over $9 billion has been raised for good causes in almost every single country in the world. We’re constantly looking for ways to make donations go further, and open banking payments play a pivotal role.

After working with GoCardless for over a year on recurring donations, we were confident that its Instant Bank Pay feature would be perfect for one-off giving. Instant Bank Pay will not only help us to keep costs low but also provides a best-in-class fundraising experience for our customers and their donors.”

Pat Phelan, MD of UK & Ireland and Chief Customer Officer at GoCardless, said: “As open banking continues to develop worldwide, we’re proud to bring this emerging technology to everyone through Instant Bank Pay on JustGiving, a household name. By using our unique combination of Direct Debit and open banking payments, JustGiving can give donors and charities more payment choice while lowering costs and reducing fraud. Ultimately, this means more money goes to worthy causes.”

The announcement adds to GoCardless’ list of open banking payment customers, which include credit card provider Yonder; Tembo (formerly Nude), the savings app for first time buyers; Pillar, the new fintech platform breaking down credit borders; and ethical lender Plend.

Notes to Editors

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global leader in direct bank payments. We help more than 85,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, collect both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. Each year GoCardless processes more than US$30 billion of payments across 30+ countries. Our acquisition of Nordigen means we’re also helping businesses make faster and more informed decisions through easy access to bank account data. We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Latvia and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on Twitter @GoCardless.

About JustGiving

JustGiving is the world's most trusted platform for online giving. We help people raise money for the charities and people they care about the most. In 2000, JustGiving.com began with one simple goal – to enable charities to receive donations online from anywhere in the world. Fast forward 23 years and over $9 billion has been raised for good causes in almost every single country in the world. JustGiving became part of Blackbaud in 2017.

© 2024 GoCardless Ltd. All Rights Reserved. GoCardless is a registered trademark of GoCardless Ltd in multiple countries. Third party trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective companies. Unless explicitly identified as such, nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of GoCardless Ltd. or any aspect of this press release.