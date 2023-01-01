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GoCardless for Xero
GoCardless puts you in control of collecting payments directly from your customers’ bank accounts.
Take control of unpaid bills. When your invoice is due, GoCardless automatically collects payment from your customer’s bank account.
Bank-to-bank payments cut out the costs of card networks. The automation also greatly reduces the costs involved in chasing and managing payments.
When it comes to paying invoices, bank debit is the preferred alternative to manual bank transfers and more popular than card payment.
Eli Tagi, Director, We Accounting
How it works demo
Made for recurring payments - whether invoicing regular customers or subscription fees.
Add GoCardless as a payment service in Xero, then apply it to an invoice or branding theme so customers can pay their invoices online using direct debit. Learn more
Control when you get paid and cut out the stress of debtors. GoCardless allows you to choose when your customers pay you.
Get started with no sign up costs, no commitments and no hidden fees. If you’re a larger business, come chat with us about a bespoke plan.
Currency conversion included — we use the real exchange rate powered by Wise.
Collect and keep track of recurring and one-off payments using your existing Existing Xero account.
It's simple to attach GoCardless to your Xero invoices and collect payments from your customers. Just create a GoCardless account and connect it to Xero. You can do this in the invoice or payments services section of your Xero account.
Kiril Shaginov, Co-Founder, Mörk Chocolate
Stop chasing late payments and save precious time by connecting GoCardless to your Xero account now.