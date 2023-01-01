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GoCardless for Xero

Enter the new era of bank payments

GoCardless puts you in control of collecting payments directly from your customers’ bank accounts.

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Automatically collect payment for your invoices

Predictable cash flow

Take control of unpaid bills. When your invoice is due, GoCardless automatically collects payment from your customer’s bank account.

Lower-cost alternative to cards

Bank-to-bank payments cut out the costs of card networks. The automation also greatly reduces the costs involved in chasing and managing payments.

Popular with your payers

When it comes to paying invoices, bank debit is the preferred alternative to manual bank transfers and more popular than card payment.

How it works

"It was just so simple – we were already using Xero so the integration was a really big plus. Our payments come in on time and are automatically reconciled against invoices"

Eli Tagi, Director, We Accounting

How it works demo

Get a tour of how GoCardless works with Xero

All the features you need to streamline your payments

Flexible payments

Made for recurring payments - whether invoicing regular customers or subscription fees.

Seamless integration

Add GoCardless as a payment service in Xero, then apply it to an invoice or branding theme so customers can pay their invoices online using direct debit. Learn more

Stop chasing payments

Control when you get paid and cut out the stress of debtors. GoCardless allows you to choose when your customers pay you.

No sign up costs. No commitments. No hidden fees.

Plans to suit you

Get started with no sign up costs, no commitments and no hidden fees. If you’re a larger business, come chat with us about a bespoke plan.

International (coming soon)

Currency conversion included — we use the real exchange rate powered by Wise.

Collect fixed and variable amounts

Collect and keep track of recurring and one-off payments using your existing Existing Xero account.

Get Started Free

Get startedTry Xero free

It's simple to attach GoCardless to your Xero invoices and collect payments from your customers. Just create a GoCardless account and connect it to Xero. You can do this in the invoice or payments services section of your Xero account.

Get startedTry Xero free

"GoCardless allows us to spend more time building relationships with our customers, rather than focusing on the accounts"

Kiril Shaginov, Co-Founder, Mörk Chocolate

Trusted by 70,000 businesses worldwide

  • Positive cash flow

    “Having GoCardless really streamlines the whole process of collecting cash”

  • Lower cost of payments

    “GoCardless costs less, particularly when you take into account the time saving and efficiency boost it gives us,”

  • Easy to integrate

    “Integrating GoCardless with Xero is really easy – the system is incredibly intuitive.”

  • Less stress

    “GoCardless stops those awkward conversations with clients,”

Ready to get started?

Get started

Stop chasing late payments and save precious time by connecting GoCardless to your Xero account now.

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Contact us

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+64 9-801 2193

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

DLA Piper New Zealand, PwC Tower, Level 15, 15 Customs Street West, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.