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Our Customer team
Our team is filled with people who are passionate about delivering a world-class experience to our customers. Come meet a few of them.
Customer Success Manager
Building relationships is integral to how we do customer success here at GoCardless, and Marios is no exception to this. He works closely with our Corporate customers to ensure GoCardless is aligned with their objectives and that we’re both working towards the same goals. He provides regular industry insights to key stakeholders, advises on best practice, and ensures their payment strategies are fully optimised so they can derive maximum value from our product in both the short and long-term.
Partner Support Specialist
Partners are an integral part of our GoCardless ecosystem and the softwares they provide deliver real value to their users by providing tools and services that cater to specific business needs. With the intricacies and nuances that connected partner integrations can include, a help in the right direction is sometimes needed, and Amy is here to help get you back on track as quickly as possible. When she’s not helping our customers with their queries, Amy can be found training our team on partner softwares, implementing new support processes to improve efficiencies and experience, and making sure our team have everything they need to maintain the high service standards we hold ourselves to.
Customer Support Advocate
Wajeeha works on the frontline of our customer support team and thrives on helping our customers get their queries resolved and back to business as quickly as possible. Her drive to stay up-to-date on our product and processes is second to none, and when she’s not helping our customers resolve any issues they face, she’s helping newer team members get up to speed or helping to create new training material for both our customers and other members of our team.
Customer Enablement Manager
Steph is an expert in using GoCardless and, through the range of enablement services we offer, helps our customers get the most from our product and accelerate their success. Our most popular of these services is our payment health check, where Steph conducts a comprehensive review of your account setup and processes and follows up with a set of actionable recommendations that you can use to maximise the benefits of using GoCardless.
We want to ensure every customer has access to the support they need to maximise the value they get from GoCardless. We offer a range of support plans and services so that you can choose what's right for you and your business.