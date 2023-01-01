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Our customer-first approach

With you every step of the way

Our team is here to help you maximise the value you get from GoCardless throughout your journey with us.

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Pain-free payments

At GoCardless, our mission is to take the pain out of getting paid so you can focus on what you do best. And our Customer Success Group exists to make sure we're delivering on that promise every day.

Putting customers first

Through our Customer First approach, we build strong partnerships with our customers – aiming to deliver ongoing value and fast-track your success.

We feel we have a true ally in GoCardless that can help us achieve our goal of making customers’ lives as simple as possible.

Mauro Bartoletti, Head of Digital Programs, Epson Europe

We're committed to a customer culture focused on...

Trust

A relationship you can rely on

Inspiration

Working together to push boundaries

Advocacy

Your voice within GoCardless

Our Customer First framework

We’ve developed our Customer First framework to ensure we deliver the right resource, in the right way, and at the right time. That means you’ll have access to the people, information and insights you need to stay in control throughout your GoCardless journey.

Delivering value every step of the way

Expert help and advice

Our team of experts and product specialists are here to ensure you have the tools you need to maximise the benefits of using GoCardless throughout your journey with us.

  • Marios

    Customer Success Manager

  • Jacqueline

    Implementation Manager

  • Wajeeha

    Customer Support Advocate

  • Amy

    Partner Support Specialist

  • Stephanie

    Account Enablement Manager

What our customers say

Your feedback is extremely important to us. It allows us to validate what we're doing well and to understand where we can improve.

We use multiple feedback channels to ensure we're gathering feedback throughout our GoCardless journey.

  • Optimising recurring payments

    "When customers choose GoCardless, they stay with us for longer and they convert better."

  • Removing inefficiencies

    "GoCardless saves us about three FTE per year, which equates to around £100,000 worth of overhead."

  • Error free payments

    "GoCardless ensures our transactions are accurate, easy to set up and manage."

  • Developer friendly API

    "When your engineers want to integrate with it, you know it's a scalable solution."

  • Increasing conversions

    "We feel we have a true ally in GoCardless that can help us achieve our goals."

  • Automating manual processes

    “Payments now take much less time, and we have greater control and visibility.”

  • Automated, repeatable, dependable

    "In a constantly changing landscape, it's amazing to be able to lean on a partner like GoCardless."

Support services

With our team of experts on hand to help, you can enjoy the benefits of GoCardless – while focusing your time on the rest of your business.

Find out more

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

Support

Request support

+64 9-801 2193

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

DLA Piper New Zealand, PwC Tower, Level 15, 15 Customs Street West, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.