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Our customer-first approach
Our team is here to help you maximise the value you get from GoCardless throughout your journey with us.
At GoCardless, our mission is to take the pain out of getting paid so you can focus on what you do best. And our Customer Success Group exists to make sure we're delivering on that promise every day.
Through our Customer First approach, we build strong partnerships with our customers – aiming to deliver ongoing value and fast-track your success.
We feel we have a true ally in GoCardless that can help us achieve our goal of making customers’ lives as simple as possible.
Mauro Bartoletti, Head of Digital Programs, Epson Europe
A relationship you can rely on
Working together to push boundaries
Your voice within GoCardless
We’ve developed our Customer First framework to ensure we deliver the right resource, in the right way, and at the right time. That means you’ll have access to the people, information and insights you need to stay in control throughout your GoCardless journey.
Our team of experts and product specialists are here to ensure you have the tools you need to maximise the benefits of using GoCardless throughout your journey with us.
Your feedback is extremely important to us. It allows us to validate what we're doing well and to understand where we can improve.
We use multiple feedback channels to ensure we're gathering feedback throughout our GoCardless journey.
With our team of experts on hand to help, you can enjoy the benefits of GoCardless – while focusing your time on the rest of your business.