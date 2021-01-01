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See you in the new year

Merry Christmas from Team ANZ

It's been a pleasure getting to know you in 2021. It's been a crazy year for all and that's why we've decided to donate $25 to headspace the Australian Youth Mental Health Foundation providing early intervention mental health services to 12-25 year olds.

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More than 75% of mental health issues develop before a person turns 25

And yet, many traditional services aren’t equipped to address the unique barriers that young people face when accessing mental health support. This year has been particularly hard on all of us, and we have chosen to give back on your behalf to an organisation that is ensuring they meet the evolving and unique needs of young people and those who support them by offering young people with mental health, physical health (including sexual health) alcohol and other drug services, and work and study support.

Read more about headspace and their work

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+64 9-801 2193

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

DLA Piper New Zealand, PwC Tower, Level 15, 15 Customs Street West, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.