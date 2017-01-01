GoCardless transforms cash flow for agencies
Introduce GoCardless to reduce late payments and admin overhead, and never chase a late invoice again.
Your invoices, paid automatically
GoCardless puts you in control and helps you to improve business cash flow. Take payments automatically on invoices when they’re due.
Reduced admin time
Spend less time chasing late invoices and more time working with clients. Automatically reconcile invoices with bank-to-bank Direct Debit payments.
Low fees
Just 1% + $0.40 per domestic transaction, capped at $4. It’s cheaper than taking credit card and much easier than cheque and standing order.
“GoCardless was referred to us by a client and we’ve never looked back. After implementing GoCardless, we immediately experienced the value it added to our business – significantly improving cash flow and saving us tens of hours a month on manual processing.”
Jesse Kelly, Managing Director, J2 Group
GoCardless makes getting paid easier than ever
Really simple setup
Create an account and start taking payments in only two minutes.
Integrates with your software
GoCardless integrates with leading accountancy software packages.
API integration
Our RESTful API is designed for a simple integration, which requires minimal investment of resources and connects seamlessly to your business.
Trusted by 70,000 businesses worldwide
Reduce debtor days
“I used to spend 2-3 hours a week chasing clients. That’s already halved. When we move the majority of our clients to GoCardless, I anticipate time savings of up to 3 hours a week.”
Saves time & improves cash flow
“The team is saving 5 - 10 hours a month on admin already – this will likely double as we get more clients paying by Direct Debit"
Easy to integrate
“Integrating GoCardless with Xero is really easy – the system is incredibly intuitive.”