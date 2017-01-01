Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
GoCardless transforms cash flow for agencies
GoCardless transforms cash flow for agencies

GoCardless transforms cash flow for agencies

Introduce GoCardless to reduce late payments and admin overhead, and never chase a late invoice again.

Sign up nowFind out more
  • Your invoices, paid automatically

    Your invoices, paid automatically

    GoCardless puts you in control and helps you to improve business cash flow. Take payments automatically on invoices when they’re due.

  • Reduced admin time

    Reduced admin time

    Spend less time chasing late invoices and more time working with clients. Automatically reconcile invoices with bank-to-bank Direct Debit payments.

  • Low fees

    Low fees

    Just 1% + $0.40 per domestic transaction, capped at $4. It’s cheaper than taking credit card and much easier than cheque and standing order.

“GoCardless was referred to us by a client and we’ve never looked back. After implementing GoCardless, we immediately experienced the value it added to our business – significantly improving cash flow and saving us tens of hours a month on manual processing.”

Jesse Kelly, Managing Director, J2 Group

GoCardless makes getting paid easier than ever

  • Really simple setup

    Really simple setup

    Create an account and start taking payments in only two minutes.

  • Integrates with your software

    Integrates with your software

    GoCardless integrates with leading accountancy software packages.

  • API integration

    API integration

    Our RESTful API is designed for a simple integration, which requires minimal investment of resources and connects seamlessly to your business. 

    Learn more

Trusted by 70,000 businesses worldwide

Reduce debtor days

Reduce debtor days

“I used to spend 2-3 hours a week chasing clients. That’s already halved. When we move the majority of our clients to GoCardless, I anticipate time savings of up to 3 hours a week.”

More

Saves time & improves cash flow

Saves time & improves cash flow

“The team is saving 5 - 10 hours a month on admin already – this will likely double as we get more clients paying by Direct Debit"

Read

Positive cash flow

Positive cash flow

“Having GoCardless really streamlines the whole process of collecting cash”

Read

Lower cost of payments

Lower cost of payments

“GoCardless costs less, particularly when you take into account the time saving and efficiency boost it gives us,”

Easy to integrate

Easy to integrate

“Integrating GoCardless with Xero is really easy – the system is incredibly intuitive.”

Read

Less stress

Less stress

“GoCardless stops those awkward conversations with clients,”

More