PayTo lets customers link their bank accounts to apps, subscriptions, membership fees, energy bills, loan repayments or buy now, pay later services just like Direct Debit, but because it is instant (unlike Direct Debit) it will enable e-commerce businesses to take advantage of the benefits of bank payments for the first time!

It works by using “payment agreements” that instantly authorise your business to initiate payments from your customer's bank account. Approval is only required once, making it seamless for both one-off and recurring e-commerce transactions.

With 75 million accounts already linked via the NPP, PayTo is set to reshape the Australian payments space.