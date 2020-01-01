E-Commerce is getting a new way to take payments
PayTo is the new way for e-commerce businesses to initiate real-time payments from your customers’ bank accounts. It is set to transform the way we take payments.
Merchants spent $5b on credit card fees in 2020*
You need a payment system that serves you better. A system where you get:
Low fees
Secure transactions
Unrestricted transparency
Scalable, automated processes
*Source: Payment Card Analytics, Global Data April 2021
Future proof your payments
PayTo is the latest innovation from Australia’s New Payments Platform (NPPA) and the financial services industry. It is the new digital way to take pre-authorised one-off or recurring payments directly from your customer's bank account, all in real-time.
Faster, smarter and more secure
PayTo lets customers link their bank accounts to apps, subscriptions, membership fees, energy bills, loan repayments or buy now, pay later services just like Direct Debit, but because it is instant (unlike Direct Debit) it will enable e-commerce businesses to take advantage of the benefits of bank payments for the first time!
It works by using “payment agreements” that instantly authorise your business to initiate payments from your customer's bank account. Approval is only required once, making it seamless for both one-off and recurring e-commerce transactions.
With 75 million accounts already linked via the NPP, PayTo is set to reshape the Australian payments space.
What can PayTo + GoCardless do for your business?
Slash payment processing costs
Finally, direct debit is providing real competition for credit cards. With instant transactions, automated processes and better control for both you and your customers, PayTo offers an attractive alternative to credit cards. So your costs come down, and stay down.
Want to dig deeper?
GoCardless PayTo University. Get instant access to this engaging self-paced course where you'll learn everything you need to know about PayTo and how to implement it seamlessly into your current payment process. Join PayTo University and lead the direct debit revolution.
Move at the speed of innovation
PayTo is live, but Australia won't be PayTo ready until the banks are all online in April 2023. But this doesn't mean you should wait. Book a call with one of our PayTo experts to learn how to incorporate PayTo into your checkout flow.