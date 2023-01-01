Keep track of payments

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With real-time alerts and notifications, you’ll always know when a payment is collected. And if a payment fails or a mandate is cancelled, you’ll be in a position to take action quickly.
Are all your payments coming in on time? Has a payment failed? Which client still owes you money? Without accurate insights into your payment collection, you’ll never get a true picture of what’s going on.
[Before GoCardless] we were unable to provide a good experience for customers. Money would land in our account, but we had no visibility on where it came from, and which payments weren�’t coming in on time.Marc Hartog, CEO, British Journal of Photography
With GoCardless, around 97.3% of payments are made successfully first try. If a payment fails or a customer cancels, our instant payment alerts let you know right away, so you can either retry the payment, or have Success+ do it on your behalf.
View and manage all of your transactions through our online dashboard, or connect GoCardless to your existing billing software with our extensive list of partner integrations.
”GoCardless is super user friendly, seamless and allows great visibility at all times. It changed the game for us and has made cashflow issues a thing of the past!”
Pay as you go pricing, with low transaction fees and no monthly contract. Get started in minutes.