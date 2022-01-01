SUPPORT AND SERVICES
Here for your success
Our team of experts are obsessed with helping you maximise the time spent focused on what you do best and ensure you're getting the most value from GoCardless.
24/7 support
Our support team work around the clock 24/7 | 365 to ensure your queries are answered as quickly as possible.
Online Customer Hub
Our online platform dedicated to helping you succeed with GoCardless. It's home to our training resources, knowledge articles, latest event listings, and more.
API developer docs
Our API documentation will get you up and running with your own GoCardless integration in next to no time.
Customer Success Management
Your Customer Success Manager will work closely with you throughout your partnership with us; from initial success roadmap planning through to account reviews, optimisation and best practice opportunities, and sharing actionable industry insights.
Onboarding Management
Your onboarding manager will work alongside you throughout your setup journey, guiding you through your tailored implementation process, training your team on our product and the bank debit network, and ensuring you meet all regulatory requirements.
Payment health check
The GoCardless Payment Health Check is a full review of your usage of GoCardless, and culminates in a report of recommended improvements you can make to optimise your payment collections, usage of GoCardless, and help you get the most out of our service.