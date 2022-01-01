Skip to content
SUPPORT AND SERVICES

Here for your success

Our team of experts are obsessed with helping you maximise the time spent focused on what you do best and ensure you're getting the most value from GoCardless.

  • 24/7 support

    Our support team work around the clock 24/7 | 365 to ensure your queries are answered as quickly as possible.

    Contact support →

  • Online Customer Hub

    Our online platform dedicated to helping you succeed with GoCardless. It's home to our training resources, knowledge articles, latest event listings, and more.

    Visit Customer Hub →

  • API developer docs

    Our API documentation will get you up and running with your own GoCardless integration in next to no time.

    View our API docs →

If you're looking for an enhanced service that's tailored to you, with priority support and options including dedicated onboarding and success management, optimisation and health reviews and more, please don't hesitate to get in touch.

Register your interest

Premium features

  • Extended support availability

    Get support outside of your standard local business hours, up to 24/7 365 days of the year.

  • Accelerated response times

    Receive faster responses to your queries, based on severity of issue.

  • Priority phone support

    Skip the queues with a priority support phone line, meaning faster resolution and less downtime.

  • Customer Success Management

    Your Customer Success Manager will work closely with you throughout your partnership with us; from initial success roadmap planning through to account reviews, optimisation and best practice opportunities, and sharing actionable industry insights.

  • Onboarding Management

    Your onboarding manager will work alongside you throughout your setup journey, guiding you through your tailored implementation process, training your team on our product and the bank debit network, and ensuring you meet all regulatory requirements.

  • Payment health check

    The GoCardless Payment Health Check is a full review of your usage of GoCardless, and culminates in a report of recommended improvements you can make to optimise your payment collections, usage of GoCardless, and help you get the most out of our service.

To find out more about upgrading to a premium support package please get in touch and we'll be happy to discuss our options with you.

