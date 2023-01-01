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Business Management

Business Management

The Role of a Financial Planner
The Role of a Financial Planner

Take charge of your future by consulting with a certified financial planner.

2 min read
Business Management
What is the Difference between Merger and Takeover ?
What is the Difference between Merger and Takeover ?

What does it mean to merge with or take over a company? Find out here

2 min read
Growth
Should I offer a bonus or raise at work?
Should I offer a bonus or raise at work?

Rewarding your employees for their hard work is essential for morale

3 min read
Business Management
The 5 best apps for business finance
The 5 best apps for business finance

Discover the 5 best apps for running your finances with ease

4 min read
Finance
5 ways to grow your e-commerce business
5 ways to grow your e-commerce business

Here are 5 key ways to grow in your business in the e-commerce space

3 min read
Growth
How to make a business plan
How to make a business plan

A business plan will help you establish realistic goals and processes

1 min read
Business Management
CRM tools for small businesses
CRM tools for small businesses

CRM software provides a data-driven platform to manage customer relationships.

3 min read
Business Management
Market research for small businesses
Market research for small businesses

To truly succeed as a business, you need to know the market.

3 min read
Business Management
The importance of leadership development
The importance of leadership development

Creating an effective leadership development programme

2 min read
Business Management
What Is Human Capital?
What Is Human Capital?

Find out how human capital could transform the way your business delivers

2 min read
Business Management
What is agile methodology?
What is agile methodology?

Discover the basic ideas behind the agile methodology. Could it work for you?

3 min read
Business Management
What is the Kanban method?
What is the Kanban method?

Visual aids like the Kanban method can make team collaboration easier

2 min read
Business Management
Why company core values are important and how to decide what they should be
Why company core values are important and how to decide what they should be

Learn how to decide which core values apply best to your company

2 min read
Business Management
Utilizing your employee talents effectively
Utilizing your employee talents effectively

Are your employee talents being used? Get organized with talent management

2 min read
Business Management
How to set goals and promote employee development
How to set goals and promote employee development

Goal setting is an important part of employee development plannin

2 min read
Business Management
Introduction to strategic planning
Introduction to strategic planning

Strategic planning can help guide your business towards long-term success

2 min read
Business Management
How secondary market research could work for your business
How secondary market research could work for your business

Find out how to save time and money through secondary market research

2 min read
Business Management
What is Merchandising and Why is It Important for Small Businesses?
What is Merchandising and Why is It Important for Small Businesses?

Learn about merchandising and why it is so important for small businesses

2 min read
Business Management
Small Businesses: How to Build a Strong Brand Strategy
Small Businesses: How to Build a Strong Brand Strategy

Learn how to build a strong brand marketing strategy for your business.

2 min read
Business Management
Finding and mastering your niche market
Finding and mastering your niche market

How to establish and capitalise on your niche market

2 min read
Business Management
The board of directors – what they do and why we need them
The board of directors – what they do and why we need them

Why a board of directors is so much more than just the shareholder’s mouthpiece

2 min read
Business Management
How to deal with company insolvency
How to deal with company insolvency

Learn what to do when faced with company insolvency

3 min read
Business Management
What is a merger in business?
What is a merger in business?

Is a merger right for your business? Learn all about mergers and acquisitions

3 min read
Business Management
The Benefits of Distance Learning for Employees
The Benefits of Distance Learning for Employees

What are the benefits of distance learning for employees are for your business?

2 min read
Business Management
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