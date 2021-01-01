Skip to content
Maximizing revenue for your SaaS businesses — 5 top tips

A definitive list all SaaS businesses should implement to maximize total revenue

3 min readBusiness Management

Project management mistakes: what, why, and how to avoid them

Learn how to prevent the most common project management mistakes

2 min readBusiness Management

What is a business mentor?

The role of a business mentor is to offer advice, guidance, and support

2 min readBusiness Management

What is resource management and why is it important?

The importance of resource management and how it can improve your business

2 min readBusiness Management

A Guide to the Critical Path Method

We look at how to implement the critical path method in your project management

2 min readBusiness Management

Customer Success Strategies

How a good customer success plan can improve conversions and customer loyalty

2 min readBusiness Management

How to improve customer loyalty

Building customer loyalty is essential to any business with a goal of growth

4 min readBusiness Management

What is absenteeism?

Absenteeism is habitual absence from work, beyond what is considered acceptable

2 min readBusiness Management

Performance appraisal: definition, methods, and examples

Which performance appraisal methods are best? Find out more

3 min readBusiness Management

Stakeholder analysis: definition, tools, and examples

Stakeholder mapping techniques help you communicate more effectively

3 min readBusiness Management

Top 10 Gantt chart software

Learn how to make the most of Gantt charts with the best software

2 min readBusiness Management

Important leadership skills for 2021

Great leaders are made, not born. Hone your leadership skills with our tips

2 min readBusiness Management

Conducting virtual job interviews

Virtual job interviews: example questions and candidate interviewing tips

2 min readBusiness Management

Managing change in your organization

How to implement a successful change management plan with seven simple steps

2 min readBusiness Management

What are Modern Awards?

If you’re hiring or working in Australia, you need to know about Modern Awards

2 min readBusiness Management

A Guide to Improving Employee Engagement

How to make sure your employees want to keep working for you

2 min readBusiness Management

Business partnership agreement pros and cons

Can a business partnership agreement kickstart your next business venture?

3 min readBusiness Management

Product life cycle: definition, stages, and examples

How can you effectively manage the product life cycle to maximise profit?

2 min readBusiness Management

What is a line manager?

A line manager bridges the gap between workers and executives

3 min readBusiness Management

Understanding attrition in business

Understanding attrition helps businesses find weaknesses and maintain strengths

2 min readBusiness Management

Guide to the financial year in Australia

When does the financial year end? Let’s find out.

2 min readBusiness Management

What Are Franking Credits?

Learn everything you need to know about franking credits in Australia.

2 min readBusiness Management

What is a franked dividend?

There’s a big difference between franked dividends and unfranked dividends.

3 min readBusiness Management

What is data management and why is it important?

What can data management tools do for your business? Here’s what to know