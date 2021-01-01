Business Management
2 min readBusiness ManagementMaximizing revenue for your SaaS businesses — 5 top tips
A definitive list all SaaS businesses should implement to maximize total revenue
3 min readBusiness ManagementProject management mistakes: what, why, and how to avoid them
Learn how to prevent the most common project management mistakes
2 min readBusiness ManagementWhat is a business mentor?
The role of a business mentor is to offer advice, guidance, and support
2 min readBusiness ManagementWhat is resource management and why is it important?
The importance of resource management and how it can improve your business
2 min readBusiness ManagementA Guide to the Critical Path Method
We look at how to implement the critical path method in your project management
2 min readBusiness ManagementCustomer Success Strategies
How a good customer success plan can improve conversions and customer loyalty
2 min readBusiness ManagementHow to improve customer loyalty
Building customer loyalty is essential to any business with a goal of growth
4 min readBusiness ManagementWhat is absenteeism?
Absenteeism is habitual absence from work, beyond what is considered acceptable
2 min readBusiness ManagementPerformance appraisal: definition, methods, and examples
Which performance appraisal methods are best? Find out more
3 min readBusiness ManagementStakeholder analysis: definition, tools, and examples
Stakeholder mapping techniques help you communicate more effectively
3 min readBusiness ManagementTop 10 Gantt chart software
Learn how to make the most of Gantt charts with the best software
2 min readBusiness ManagementImportant leadership skills for 2021
Great leaders are made, not born. Hone your leadership skills with our tips
2 min readBusiness ManagementConducting virtual job interviews
Virtual job interviews: example questions and candidate interviewing tips
2 min readBusiness ManagementManaging change in your organization
How to implement a successful change management plan with seven simple steps
2 min readBusiness ManagementWhat are Modern Awards?
If you’re hiring or working in Australia, you need to know about Modern Awards
2 min readBusiness ManagementA Guide to Improving Employee Engagement
How to make sure your employees want to keep working for you
2 min readBusiness ManagementBusiness partnership agreement pros and cons
Can a business partnership agreement kickstart your next business venture?
3 min readBusiness ManagementProduct life cycle: definition, stages, and examples
How can you effectively manage the product life cycle to maximise profit?
2 min readBusiness ManagementWhat is a line manager?
A line manager bridges the gap between workers and executives
3 min readBusiness ManagementUnderstanding attrition in business
Understanding attrition helps businesses find weaknesses and maintain strengths
2 min readBusiness ManagementGuide to the financial year in Australia
When does the financial year end? Let’s find out.
2 min readBusiness ManagementWhat Are Franking Credits?
Learn everything you need to know about franking credits in Australia.
2 min readBusiness ManagementWhat is a franked dividend?
There’s a big difference between franked dividends and unfranked dividends.
3 min readBusiness ManagementWhat is data management and why is it important?
What can data management tools do for your business? Here’s what to know