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Accountants

What is the market risk premium?
What is the market risk premium?

Sometimes, taking risks pays off. Learn about market risk premium

2 min read
Accountants
What is inventory turnover ratio?
What is inventory turnover ratio?

Your inventory turnover ratio shows how efficiently you’re managing your stock

2 min read
Accountants
Profitability index formula and template
Profitability index formula and template

Learn how to calculate profitability index formulas and create a template

2 min read
Accountants
What is the accumulated depreciation formula?
What is the accumulated depreciation formula?

Balance your financial statements with the accumulated depreciation formula

2 min read
Accountants
Analysis of Variance (ANOVA)
Analysis of Variance (ANOVA)

Compare multiple groups or variables with an analysis of variance

2 min read
Accountants
How to create an accounts receivable template
How to create an accounts receivable template

Discover the building blocks of an accounts receivable template.

2 min read
Accountants
What is FIFO?
What is FIFO?

Learn how to use the FIFO accounting method for greater accuracy

2 min read
Accountants
What is regression analysis?
What is regression analysis?

Use historical data to forecast financial trends with regression analysis

2 min read
Accountants
What are tests of control in auditing?
What are tests of control in auditing?

Tests of control give your internal controls a useful audit

2 min read
Accountants
Understanding the gross margin formula
Understanding the gross margin formula

Track your company's efficiency with the gross profit margin formula

2 min read
Accountants
What Is the Equity Method of Accounting?
What Is the Equity Method of Accounting?

Discover when the equity method of accounting applies and how it works

2 min read
Accountants
What is vertical analysis?
What is vertical analysis?

Vertical analysis is a way of analysing your financial statements

2 min read
Accountants
What are accounting policies?
What are accounting policies?

Accounting policies dictate how to prepare financial statements

2 min read
Accountants
What is management accounting?
What is management accounting?

Management accounting is all about using accounting data to boost efficiency

2 min read
Accountants
How the acid test ratio helps small businesses
How the acid test ratio helps small businesses

Review the importance of the acid test ratio for small businesses and start-ups

2 min read
Accountants
How to calculate payroll: a complete guide
How to calculate payroll: a complete guide

Make payroll formulas easy with our guide to calculations

2 min read
Accountants
Earnings per share: what is it and how to calculate it
Earnings per share: what is it and how to calculate it

Discover what earnings per share means and how to calculate it

2 min read
Accountants
Accounting equation: a complete guide
Accounting equation: a complete guide

Keep your business books balanced using the accounting equation

3 min read
Accountants
Accounting period: a complete guide
Accounting period: a complete guide

Find out what an accounting period is and how it’s used in business

2 min read
Accountants
Single touch payroll: what is it, and how does it work?
Single touch payroll: what is it, and how does it work?

Is your business up to date with single touch payroll? Find out here

2 min read
Accountants
Indexation: what is it and how to calculate it
Indexation: what is it and how to calculate it

Here's what you need to know about indexation for companies

2 min read
Accountants
What is an engagement letter?
What is an engagement letter?

Engagement letters formalize business agreements between two parties

2 min read
Accountants
Job Costing: What is it and how to calculate it?
Job Costing: What is it and how to calculate it?

Job costing can help businesses keep on track with a budget. Here’s how

2 min read
Accountants
What is a zero-based budget?
What is a zero-based budget?

Discover how a zero-based budget could boost business efficiency

2 min read
Accountants
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