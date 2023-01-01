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Sometimes, taking risks pays off. Learn about market risk premium
Your inventory turnover ratio shows how efficiently you’re managing your stock
Learn how to calculate profitability index formulas and create a template
Balance your financial statements with the accumulated depreciation formula
Compare multiple groups or variables with an analysis of variance
Discover the building blocks of an accounts receivable template.
Use historical data to forecast financial trends with regression analysis
Tests of control give your internal controls a useful audit
Track your company's efficiency with the gross profit margin formula
Discover when the equity method of accounting applies and how it works
Vertical analysis is a way of analysing your financial statements
Accounting policies dictate how to prepare financial statements
Management accounting is all about using accounting data to boost efficiency
Review the importance of the acid test ratio for small businesses and start-ups
Make payroll formulas easy with our guide to calculations
Discover what earnings per share means and how to calculate it
Keep your business books balanced using the accounting equation
Find out what an accounting period is and how it’s used in business
Is your business up to date with single touch payroll? Find out here
Here's what you need to know about indexation for companies
Engagement letters formalize business agreements between two parties
Job costing can help businesses keep on track with a budget. Here’s how
Discover how a zero-based budget could boost business efficiency