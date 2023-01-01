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Find out how time value of money can help you make better investments
Cost-volume-profit analysis helps you make sure you’re making money
Are balloon payments a good option for your business? Find out more
Reduce volatility in profit and loss statements using hedge accounting methods
Explore the features of debt securities with GoCardless
Find out why a company's book value is so significant
Find out how the weighted average cost method works and how to use it
Find out how to calculate marginal revenue and why it’s so important
Learn why the gearing ratio metric matters to investors
Believe it or not, there are advantages to having zero balance
A suspense account is essential for holding unknown amounts
What are sinking funds? Find out everything you need to know, right here
Learn how to take your finances seriously with double-entry bookkeeping
An internal audit could keep your business on track. Here’s how.
Reserves are profits that have been set aside for a specific purpose
Operating leverage reveals what percentage of your total costs are fixed
Aging reports for accounts receivable can help improve your financial health
The accounting cycle is something every business needs to know.
Learn more about how hedge ratios work and how to calculate them, right here
Income statements are one of the most important financial documents
Learn how to work out absorption costing with our definitive guide
Accrued liabilities are expenses you’ve incurred but haven’t been billed for
Improve your company’s customer billing process with five simple steps
Adjusting entries let you adjust revenues and expenses to the correct period