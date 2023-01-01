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Accountants

What is bank reconciliation?
What is bank reconciliation?

Learn how to do bank reconciliation, step by step, with our handy guide

2 min read
Accountants
What Is a Financial Audit?
What Is a Financial Audit?

Financial audits provide an objective evaluation of your financial position

2 min read
Accountants
What is an onerous contract?
What is an onerous contract?

Onerous contracts are contracts that cost more to fulfil than you’ll get back

2 min read
Accountants
What is frequency distribution?
What is frequency distribution?

Get the lowdown on frequency distribution tables and graphs, right here

2 min read
Accountants
What is equivalent annual cost (EAC)?
What is equivalent annual cost (EAC)?

EAC is the annual cost of owning and operating an asset over its lifespan.

2 min read
Accountants
What Is a Dividend Payout Ratio?
What Is a Dividend Payout Ratio?

Explore the dividend payout ratio formula in further depth, right here

2 min read
Accountants
What is the interest coverage ratio, and how do you calculate it?
What is the interest coverage ratio, and how do you calculate it?

Get a little more information on interest coverage ratio calculations

2 min read
Accountants
What is the liquidity coverage ratio?
What is the liquidity coverage ratio?

Get the lowdown on LCR with our liquidity coverage ratio summary.

2 min read
Accountants
What Is Revenue Recognition?
What Is Revenue Recognition?

Revenue recognition helps to identify at what point “cash” becomes “revenue.”

2 min read
Accountants
What Is the Net Sales Formula?
What Is the Net Sales Formula?

The formula for net sales can provide a clearer picture of your firm’s revenue.

2 min read
Accountants
How to Calculate Marginal Cost
How to Calculate Marginal Cost

Get the lowdown on the importance of the marginal cost formula.

2 min read
Accountants
What Is Revenue Run Rate?
What Is Revenue Run Rate?

Revenue run rate is a great way to predict future financial performance.

2 min read
Finance
What Are Assets in Accounting?
What Are Assets in Accounting?

How many types of assets in accounting are there? Find out here.

3 min read
Accountants
What Is Fair Value Accounting?
What Is Fair Value Accounting?

Explore the pros and cons of fair value accounting with GoCardless.

3 min read
Accountants
What are debtors and creditors?
What are debtors and creditors?

Learn more about the difference between debtors and creditors, right here.

2 min read
Accountants
What is the current ratio?
What is the current ratio?

Get the inside track on the current ratio formula, right here.

2 min read
Accountants
What Is a Liquidity Ratio?
What Is a Liquidity Ratio?

Liquidity ratio formulas indicate whether you can pay off your debts.

2 min read
Accountants
Understanding the Order to Cash Cycle
Understanding the Order to Cash Cycle

The order to cash cycle covers every business process related to making a sale.

3 min read
Accountants
What is the interest coverage ratio?
What is the interest coverage ratio?

Explore the interest coverage ratio formula, different variations, and more.

2 min read
Accountants
Budget vs. forecast: what’s the difference?
Budget vs. forecast: what’s the difference?

Budgets are goals, forecasts are predictions. Read on for more information.

2 min read
Accountants
A guide to liquidity in accounting
A guide to liquidity in accounting

What are liquid assets in accounting? Get the inside track with our guide.

2 min read
Accountants
What does OPEX (operating expenses) mean for my business?
What does OPEX (operating expenses) mean for my business?

Find out everything you need to know about the OPEX formula, right here.

2 min read
Accountants
What is profit per employee and how can it help my business?
What is profit per employee and how can it help my business?

Find out how to calculate profit per employee with our simple guide.

2 min read
Accountants
What is a Pro Forma Statement?
What is a Pro Forma Statement?

Explore the benefits of pro forma financial statements with our simple guide.

3 min read
Accountants
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