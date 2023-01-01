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Learn how to do bank reconciliation, step by step, with our handy guide
Financial audits provide an objective evaluation of your financial position
Onerous contracts are contracts that cost more to fulfil than you’ll get back
Get the lowdown on frequency distribution tables and graphs, right here
EAC is the annual cost of owning and operating an asset over its lifespan.
Explore the dividend payout ratio formula in further depth, right here
Get a little more information on interest coverage ratio calculations
Get the lowdown on LCR with our liquidity coverage ratio summary.
Revenue recognition helps to identify at what point “cash” becomes “revenue.”
The formula for net sales can provide a clearer picture of your firm’s revenue.
Get the lowdown on the importance of the marginal cost formula.
Revenue run rate is a great way to predict future financial performance.
How many types of assets in accounting are there? Find out here.
Explore the pros and cons of fair value accounting with GoCardless.
Learn more about the difference between debtors and creditors, right here.
Get the inside track on the current ratio formula, right here.
Liquidity ratio formulas indicate whether you can pay off your debts.
The order to cash cycle covers every business process related to making a sale.
Explore the interest coverage ratio formula, different variations, and more.
Budgets are goals, forecasts are predictions. Read on for more information.
What are liquid assets in accounting? Get the inside track with our guide.
Find out everything you need to know about the OPEX formula, right here.
Find out how to calculate profit per employee with our simple guide.
Explore the benefits of pro forma financial statements with our simple guide.