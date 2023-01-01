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Accountants

How to calculate tangible assets value
How to calculate tangible assets value

Compare the different methods of calculating the value of tangible assets.

3 min read
Accountants
What are Cryptoassets?
What are Cryptoassets?

Learn how Cryptoassets can change the future of financial investment

2 min read
Global Payments
What is a customer deposit?
What is a customer deposit?

Get to learn about customer deposit and the accounting application

2 min read
Accountants
What is a positive correlation?
What is a positive correlation?

Learn more about how variables relate to one another with positive correlation

2 min read
Accountants
Fixed cost: definition, formula and examples
Fixed cost: definition, formula and examples

Learn what falls under the category of a fixed cost in business expenses

2 min read
Accountants
Variable cost: definition, formula and examples
Variable cost: definition, formula and examples

Find out what goes into the variable cost formula, with examples

2 min read
Accountants
What Is a Multi-Step Income Statement?
What Is a Multi-Step Income Statement?

Should you be taking extra steps to make a multi-step income statement?

2 min read
Accountants
How To Calculate The Cost Of Goods Sold
How To Calculate The Cost Of Goods Sold

Find out how the cost of goods sold makes a big difference to your bottom line

2 min read
Accountants
What is Rational Choice Theory?
What is Rational Choice Theory?

How does rational choice theory explain the working of free markets?

2 min read
Accountants
Understanding Disbursements: A Guide
Understanding Disbursements: A Guide

A guide to disbursements for those who use or offer professional services

2 min read
Accountants
Amortisation: What it Means & How it’s Calculated
Amortisation: What it Means & How it’s Calculated

We explain the meaning of amortisation, how it’s calculated and why it matters

2 min read
Accountants
What is the times interest earned ratio?
What is the times interest earned ratio?

Perform a business health check with the times interest earned ratio

2 min read
Accountants
What is financial ratio analysis?
What is financial ratio analysis?

Find out everything you need to know about financial ratio analysis

2 min read
Accountants
Discount factor table and definition
Discount factor table and definition

Learn how to create a discount factor table, and what it’s used for

2 min read
Accountants
What is mark to market in accounting?
What is mark to market in accounting?

How could mark to market in accounting be useful for your business?

3 min read
Accountants
Residual Value: What is it and how to calculate it
Residual Value: What is it and how to calculate it

Learn about the benefits of residual value and how to calculate it.

2 min read
Accountants
What is the Personal Property Security Register (PPSR)?
What is the Personal Property Security Register (PPSR)?

Find out everything you need to know about the PPSR

2 min read
Accountants
What is the time period principle?
What is the time period principle?

Learn how the time period principle in accounting works with GoCardless

2 min read
Accountants
What does incremental budgeting mean?
What does incremental budgeting mean?

Learn about incremental budgeting, advantages, and disadvantages

2 min read
Accountants
What is tax effect accounting?
What is tax effect accounting?

What is tax effect accounting?

2 min read
Accountants
What is a basis point?
What is a basis point?

Discover what basis points are and how to use this unit of measurement

2 min read
Accountants
How to calculate your Sell-Through Rate
How to calculate your Sell-Through Rate

The importance of sell-through rate for retailers, and how to calculate yours.

2 min read
Accountants
What is the High-Low Method?
What is the High-Low Method?

Is the high-low method a useful financial tool for your business?

2 min read
Accountants
What is Distributed Ledger Technology (DST)?
What is Distributed Ledger Technology (DST)?

Distributed ledger technology looks set to revolutionise record-keeping.

2 min read
Accountants
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