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Accountants

Accountants

An Introduction To Contribution Margin
An Introduction To Contribution Margin

Learn about contribution margin to fine-tune your forward planning

2 min read
Accountants
What is cost accounting?
What is cost accounting?
2 min read
Accountants
What does an auditor do?
What does an auditor do?

Find out how the role of auditor can keep your company compliant

2 min read
Accountants
What does work in progress mean?
What does work in progress mean?

Find out what work in progress means for your accounts

2 min read
Accountants
Black Scholes definition and equation
Black Scholes definition and equation

Discover how the Black Scholes equation works in finance and trading

2 min read
Accountants
The 5 best apps for business finance
The 5 best apps for business finance

Discover the 5 best apps for running your finances with ease

4 min read
Finance
A guide to mergers and acquisitions
A guide to mergers and acquisitions

Learn about how mergers and acquisitions work

3 min read
Accountants
How to Create an Accounting Journal
How to Create an Accounting Journal

Discover what goes into accounting journal entries and create your own.

3 min read
Accountants
Small business guide to online invoicing software
Small business guide to online invoicing software
2 min read
Accountants
What Is a Tax Write-Off and How Does it Work?
What Is a Tax Write-Off and How Does it Work?

Everything you need to know about the instant asset tax write-off in 2020.

2 min read
Accountants
Understanding Present Value and Net Present Value
Understanding Present Value and Net Present Value

Find out how to calculate present value and net present value.

2 min read
Accountants
Introduction to financial accounting
Introduction to financial accounting

Financial accounting is an essential task that must be undertaken with diligence

2 min read
Accountants
What are journal entries in accounting?
What are journal entries in accounting?

Make sure your journal entries are in accordance with double-entry accounting.

2 min read
Accountants
The Cost of Capital: Definition, Formula & Examples
The Cost of Capital: Definition, Formula & Examples

Learn how to calculate the cost of capital here

2 min read
Accountants
A Guide To Calculating Fringe Benefits
A Guide To Calculating Fringe Benefits

We discuss the importance of fringe benefits and how to account for them

2 min read
Accountants
What is a Comptroller? Everything You Need To Know
What is a Comptroller? Everything You Need To Know

We examine the role of a comptroller, and why they’re so important

2 min read
Accountants
Return on Assets: Definition, Formula and Examples
Return on Assets: Definition, Formula and Examples

Learn how to calculate your return on assets and drill into your efficiency

2 min read
Accountants
What is artificial intelligence?
What is artificial intelligence?

Is your business ready to take advantage of AI in accountancy?

2 min read
Accountants
What is a closing balance?
What is a closing balance?

Monitoring your closing balance simply helps businesses stay on track

2 min read
Accountants
What is a bank statement?
What is a bank statement?

Keeping hold of bank statements is the best way to control spending

3 min read
Accountants
What is the double declining balance (DDB) depreciation method?
What is the double declining balance (DDB) depreciation method?

Learn when and how to calculate double declining depreciation

3 min read
Accountants
A Guide to GST for SaaS Businesses
A Guide to GST for SaaS Businesses

Find out if you meet the GST turnover threshold and how to pay

2 min read
Accountants
What is a trial balance?
What is a trial balance?

Make sure your records are accurate by keeping a trial balance sheet.

2 min read
Accountants
What do accountants do?
What do accountants do?

What is an accountant and what do they do? Find out more about accounting.

2 min read
Accountants
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