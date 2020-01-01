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Chris Hooper

Global Head of Content Marketing

As Global Head of Content Marketing, Chris oversees all of the content requirements for our organic, growth marketing, and demand generation campaigns. This requires a fundamental understanding of the pain points our customers are experiencing and a thorough comprehension of the ways those customers consume and engage with content. A growth marketing expert in the tech space, Chris has worked with complex global businesses such as Google, AWS, Microsoft, SAP, Adobe, Dell and Oracle to grow their most valuable customers, increase revenue and speed up deal cycles. He has also led on customer lifecycle management programs and account-based marketing strategies for BlackRock, EY, Grant Thornton and UBS.

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Latest Articles

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How to Create a Payment Link
How to Create a Payment Link

Create custom payment links for your website, newsletter, or email campaign.

2 min read
What are the benefits of Direct Debit?
What are the benefits of Direct Debit?

10 reasons to start using Direct Debit today

2 min read
Five questions for GoCardless president Paul Stoddart
Five questions for GoCardless president Paul Stoddart

Get to know GoCardless' new president and learn about his plans for the future

3 min read
Future of Open Banking in Financial Services
Future of Open Banking in Financial Services

Explore the latest trends of open banking.

3 min read
7 subscription metrics you need to be tracking in 2020
7 subscription metrics you need to be tracking in 2020

LTV. Churn. MRR. What else are you missing?

4 min read
What is BECS Direct Debit?
What is BECS Direct Debit?
1 min read
How to set up Direct Debit – a guide for small businesses in Australia
How to set up Direct Debit – a guide for small businesses in Australia

The small business perspective on Direct Debit – how Direct Debit can help your business, the advantages and disadvantages and how to get started.

9 min read

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