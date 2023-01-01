Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources

Latest articles

Debt vs. equity financing: what’s the best choice for your business?
Debt vs. equity financing: what’s the best choice for your business?

Answers to all your questions about debt vs. equity financing.

3 min read
Finance
Everything you need to know about BAS statements
Everything you need to know about BAS statements

Want to know how to do a BAS statement? Read on for our definitive guide.

2 min read
Accountants
How to calculate annual churn rate
How to calculate annual churn rate

Want to learn how to calculate annual churn rate? Find out here.

2 min read
Retention
What is customer retention?
What is customer retention?

Find out how to measure customer loyalty and retention with our useful guide.

3 min read
Retention
How to calculate retained cash flow
How to calculate retained cash flow

Learn more about the retained cash flow formula with our definitive guide.

2 min read
Cash flow
What is proration?
What is proration?

Want to know more about proration? Check out our prorated definition.

3 min read
Subscription
What is a perpetual license?
What is a perpetual license?

Our comprehensive guide to perpetual licenses vs. subscription licenses.

2 min read
Subscription
Cash flow statement: Indirect method
Cash flow statement: Indirect method

Find out more about the direct method vs. indirect method of cash flow.

2 min read
Cash flow
Introducing Success+: predict and manage failed payments with recurring payment intelligence
Introducing Success+: predict and manage failed payments with recurring payment intelligence

Made for payment success

4 min read
Payments
An introduction to earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)
An introduction to earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)

Earnings before interest and taxes measures your company’s profitability.

2 min read
Accountants
IDC study demonstrates business value of GoCardless
IDC study demonstrates business value of GoCardless

See what the providers of global market intelligence found in their study.

2 min read
GoCardless
[Webinar] Managing cash flow in a crisis
[Webinar] Managing cash flow in a crisis

In this webinar we'll offer expert advice on how to manage your cash flow in times of crisis.

Webinar
Cash flow
How to apply for an ABN (Australian Business Number)
How to apply for an ABN (Australian Business Number)

Want to know how to get an ABN? Find out more with our comprehensive guide.

2 min read
Accountants
What is the taxable payments annual report (TPAR)?
What is the taxable payments annual report (TPAR)?

Find out more about how to produce a taxable payments annual report (TPAR).

2 min read
Accountants
What do net 30 payment terms mean?
What do net 30 payment terms mean?

Our full guide to net 30 payment terms for businesses.

2 min read
Accountants
5 Overhead Cost Reduction Strategies
5 Overhead Cost Reduction Strategies

Our guide to reducing overhead costs in small businesses.

2 min read
Entrepreneurial
Key solutions for SME cash flow problems
Key solutions for SME cash flow problems

What are the most effective methods of solving cash flow problems?

3 min read
Cash flow
Invoice payment terms in Australia
Invoice payment terms in Australia

Find out more about invoice payment terms in Australia with our helpful guide.

3 min read
Finance
How to do a cash flow forecast
How to do a cash flow forecast

We break down exactly how to do a cash flow forecast, and more.

3 min read
Cash flow
How to calculate GST (goods and services tax)
How to calculate GST (goods and services tax)

How much is GST? Learn more about the goods and services tax.

2 min read
Accountants
Profit and loss forecast tips for small businesses
Profit and loss forecast tips for small businesses

Want to know how to do a profit and loss forecast? Read on.

3 min read
Cash flow
What is the accounts receivable days formula?
What is the accounts receivable days formula?

Accounts receivable days can help you determine the efficiency of your AR team.

2 min read
Cash flow
What is remittance advice?
What is remittance advice?

Want to know more about remittance advice slips? Read our definitive guide.

2 min read
Accountants
What is a profit and loss account?
What is a profit and loss account?

Read on to find out more about the importance of profit and loss statements.

2 min read
Accountants

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Sign up in minutes

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

Support

Request support

+61 3 8375 9198

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.