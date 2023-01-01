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Small Businesses: How to Write a Great Value Proposition
Small Businesses: How to Write a Great Value Proposition

Write a great value proposition to attract new customers and grow your business.

2 min read
Growth
What is the balance of payments?
What is the balance of payments?

What economic factors impact on the balance of payments?

2 min read
Finance
How to Account For Advance Payments
How to Account For Advance Payments

We look at the process of accounting for advance payments

2 min read
Payments
Discount Rate Definition, Types and Examples
Discount Rate Definition, Types and Examples

What is the discount rate, and what does it mean for your business?

2 min read
Cash flow
Finding and mastering your niche market
Finding and mastering your niche market

How to establish and capitalise on your niche market

2 min read
Business Management
The board of directors – what they do and why we need them
The board of directors – what they do and why we need them

Why a board of directors is so much more than just the shareholder’s mouthpiece

2 min read
Business Management
Market Capitalisation: Definition and Examples
Market Capitalisation: Definition and Examples

What is market capitalisation? And what does it mean or your business?

2 min read
Finance
What is the Meaning of Face Value?
What is the Meaning of Face Value?

What does face value mean in the world of finance? Allow us to explain!

2 min read
Finance
How to deal with company insolvency
How to deal with company insolvency

Learn what to do when faced with company insolvency

3 min read
Business Management
What is the role of the Chamber of Commerce?
What is the role of the Chamber of Commerce?

A Chamber of Commerce can help shape the future of business for the better

2 min read
Regulations
What is a merger in business?
What is a merger in business?

Is a merger right for your business? Learn all about mergers and acquisitions

3 min read
Business Management
Best social media platforms for business
Best social media platforms for business

What social media platforms should your business be on?

3 min read
Growth
What is influencer marketing?
What is influencer marketing?

Modern marketing is all about your follower count

3 min read
Growth
How the blockchain is impacting the financial sector
How the blockchain is impacting the financial sector

Weigh the pros and cons of a blockchain investment by learning how it works

3 min read
Finance
Introduction to financial accounting
Introduction to financial accounting

Financial accounting is an essential task that must be undertaken with diligence

2 min read
Accountants
What are journal entries in accounting?
What are journal entries in accounting?

Make sure your journal entries are in accordance with double-entry accounting.

2 min read
Accountants
The Cost of Capital: Definition, Formula & Examples
The Cost of Capital: Definition, Formula & Examples

Learn how to calculate the cost of capital here

2 min read
Accountants
A Guide To Calculating Fringe Benefits
A Guide To Calculating Fringe Benefits

We discuss the importance of fringe benefits and how to account for them

2 min read
Accountants
What is a Comptroller? Everything You Need To Know
What is a Comptroller? Everything You Need To Know

We examine the role of a comptroller, and why they’re so important

2 min read
Accountants
Six reasons you can’t ignore open banking-powered payments
Six reasons you can’t ignore open banking-powered payments

Learn about the benefits of open banking; from security to cost savings.

4 min read
Open Banking
How to gain competitive advantage in business
How to gain competitive advantage in business

Different ways to gain competitive advantage over your your business rivals

2 min read
Growth
The Benefits of Distance Learning for Employees
The Benefits of Distance Learning for Employees

What are the benefits of distance learning for employees are for your business?

2 min read
Business Management
What is Due Diligence?
What is Due Diligence?

Have you carried out the due diligence you need to?

2 min read
Finance
What is Gross Misconduct and How to Manage It
What is Gross Misconduct and How to Manage It

Learn about gross misconduct and how to manage it effectively at your business

2 min read
Business Management

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