PayTo University

Direct Debit has entered the fast lane.

PayTo is the latest innovation from Australia’s New Payments Platform (NPP) and financial services industry.

Faster, smarter and more secure, PayTo lets customers link their bank accounts to apps, subscriptions, membership fees, energy bills, loan repayments or buy now, pay later services. 24 hours a day. Every day of the year.

These “payment agreements” instantly authorise your business to initiate payments from their bank account. Approval is only required once, making it seamless for both one-off and recurring payments.

With 75 million accounts already linked via the NPP, PayTo is set to reshape the Australian payments space.

Curious?