GoCardless & Bluesnap

End late payments

GoCardless puts you in control of collecting invoice payments directly from your customers’ bank accounts

Automatically collect payment for your invoices

Goodbye late payments

With GoCardless, when an invoice is due, payment is automatically collected so you don’t have to chase.

Businesses get paid 47% faster with GoCardless.

Lower-cost alternative to cards

Bank-to-bank payments cut out the costs of card networks. The automation also reduces the cost of chasing payments.

GoCardless lowers the total cost to accept recurring payments by 56%

Popular with payers

Businesses prefer to pay invoices via their bank account.

40% of UK businesses are likely to use direct debit to pay an invoice.

Save time

Save hours on your bookkeeping too. GoCardless payments are automatically reconciled in QuickBooks Online

Spend 90% less hours on managing payments.

One-time customer set up

How it works

International Payments made simple

Simple payment collection

Collect recurring payments wherever your customers are. Your existing bank account is all you need to get started.

Fast and compliant way to get paid from 30+ countries including the UK, Eurozone, USA and Australia.

Fairest exchange rate

Access the real exchange rate as provided by Wise. We don’t add a margin to the exchange rate.

Transparent pricing

Low fee of 2% + 40p to cover payment automation, global payout & foreign exchange - no hidden charges.

Low fees, no hidden pricing

Starting at 1% + 20p per transaction, capped at £4.

Trusted by 70,000 businesses worldwide

Ready to get started?

Stop chasing late payments and save precious time by connecting GoCardless to your Bluesnap Online account now.

