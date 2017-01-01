What I wish I'd known: Free e-Guide for bookkeepers and accountants

Demands on accountants and bookkeepers are greater than ever before, from the need to keep ahead of the latest technology to the ability to develop diverse business skills.

GoCardless talked to practice owners, advisors and accounting tech specialists to discover their top tips for success – and, if they could go back in time, what words of advice they would give to their younger selves.

Hear insights from Lotus Accountants, AccountKit, Change Accountants, Futrli, Miss Efficiency and Heather Smith.

Fill in your details to download the guide.