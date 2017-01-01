What Does Corporate Branding Do for a Business

A brand and its products go hand in hand for today’s media-savvy buyers. If you’re only focusing on the branding for individual products, your business might not be achieving its full growth potential. A strong corporate brand builds trust, inspires confidence, and ultimately boosts revenue. Here’s why corporate brand management is so important.

What is corporate branding?

Corporate branding works to create and promote a business brand in its entirety, rather than focusing on specific services and products. This involves a much wider scope than product branding, including the company’s ethos, core values, and full portfolio of products.

When consumers make buying decisions today, they look beyond products alone to learn more about the corporate brand identity. Outlets such as your advertising campaigns, marketing materials, social media channels, and corporate websites all contribute to branding. With a cohesive approach, good branding sets a business apart from its competition. Customers know what the brand stands for, along with its strengths and unique selling points.

The importance of corporate branding

A strong brand ensures that customers remember your business and feel confident enough to make a purchase. Consumers want to know more about the corporation behind the product, including whether it aligns with their own values. Current corporate branding ideas embrace this concept by offering greater transparency on social media channels, leveraging digital marketing to grow their following and customer retention rates. The importance of corporate branding is that it can inspire greater revenue and company value.

Here are a few more reasons to take care with your branding.

You’ll gain a greater understanding of your core client base to fine-tune messaging efforts. You can target your market’s individual needs and build loyalty. Consistency across multiple brand channels and touchpoints helps to inspire confidence with a unified message. You’ll make a better first impression on sales leads with a well-designed website, including a unique logo, stylish colour scheme and user-friendly interface. A business stands out from the competition with distinct branding, which helps boost connection and distinguish your products from direct competitors. With the trust earned from good corporate brand management, you can introduce new products and services to a loyal audience.

Key corporate branding ideas

What type of influences help create a corporate brand? You’ll first need to write down your strategic vision. What is your brand’s story? Who are the founders, and where do they want to lead this business in the future? Defining this key messaging is important. It’s equally important to convey the mission statement to all employees, ensuring they’re on board with your company vision.

There are many different types of brands. Start-ups must choose which category they fall into.

Attitude brands focus on the feeling that the brand and its products give you, inspiring feelings of power, energy, or freedom. Examples include soft drinks brands.

Functional branding focuses on the physical attributes of the brand’s products rather than emotions. They appeal to the specific ways that the brand’s services make life easier.

Symbolic branding works better for service-based companies, such as mobile operators or banks. This approach focuses on trust and security provided by the services.

These are just a few examples of different branding approaches, and it’s certainly possible to use more than one if it fits your vision.

How to create a corporate branding strategy

Now that we’ve covered the importance of corporate branding, it’s time to get started with creating a brand strategy of your own. When developing a corporate branding strategy, you must always start with comprehensive market research.

Take a deep, data-driven dive into the inner workings of your market and industry. What do your customers want? Who are your competitors? What is the market size, and what problems are present that your business could help solve?

Next, it’s time to put this market research to good use. When developing a new corporate brand, here are just a few of the aspects that should be included:

Business name and logo

Business cards

Uniforms

Customer service and personality

Social media profiles

Website design

Marketing materials

Brick-and-mortar premises

While it’s helpful to look at successful businesses for inspiration, consumers respond to authenticity. Tell the story of your business on your website, including your core values and ultimate goals. This authenticity should be woven into every aspect of your brand to spark a real connection with your target demographic.

