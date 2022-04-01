Cleaning Invoice Example & Template

For one-off tasks, cleaning companies will often ask for upfront payment. What about longer contracts or more extensive services? For larger jobs or weekly cleaning contracts, you’ll need to create and submit a suitable cleaning invoice. If you’re new toinvoicing, keep reading for a cleaning invoice example and template.

What should be included on a house cleaning invoice?

Any sample invoice for cleaning services will show similar information listed, including the client’s contact details, an itemised list of tasks performed and their prices, and your payment terms. You should start with a clean, professional template that you can easily fill in for consistent branding. This might include your business’s name and contact details at the top as well as any company logo.

In addition to business name and contact information, you should also include:

The client’s name and contact details

A unique invoice number

An issue date and due date

Itemised list of cleaning services provided

Cost of cleaning services

Total cost of services performed

Payment terms and instructions

With this information, your client will have all the details needed to make a payment. It’s best to be as detailed as possible when describing your services to avoid any customer disputes, particularly if you’re invoicing a new client.

Why should you use a house cleaning invoice template?

Why do you need to send an invoice in the first place? Even the smallest cleaning companies can benefit from using a professional invoice template. It not only keeps charges clear for your customer base, but it also serves as an important financial record for accounting and tax purposes. A good invoice will:

Prevent missed payments

Help track received and delayed payments

Keep payments organised

Provide a detailed transactional record

Be useful for filing taxes

Sample invoice for cleaning services

So, what should your house cleaning invoice look like? Here’s a cleaning invoice example to follow:

Cleaning company name

Company mailing address

Email address and website

Phone number

BILLED TO

Customer name

Customer address

Invoice

DESCRIPTION UNIT COST QUANTITY AMOUNT INVOICE NUMBER 00001 DATE OF ISSUE DD/MM/YYYY Cleaning service provided $0 1 $0 Cleaning service provided $0 1 $0 Cleaning service provided $0 1 $0 SUBTOTAL $0 DISCOUNT $0 (TAX RATE) 0% TAX $0

TERMS

E.g. Net 30 payment terms, follow link for payment

While you can use the cleaning invoice example above as a general template, there’s a wealth of online templates to choose from. You can clickhere for a downloadable template or access a selection through accounting software like FreshBooks and Xero.

You may see a variety of different options to choose from. There are numerous types of cleaning invoices, depending on the type of service you provide.

Standard invoices function like the example above, listing the services and their price.

Recurring invoices are sent to collect payment for regularly provided services.

Time-based invoices list the hours spent cleaning, rather than the services provided.

Prepayment invoices can be sent to collect advance payment before a big job or with new clients.

Cleaning invoice payment methods

No matter which house cleaning invoice template you choose, it’s important to make sure that the payment terms and methods are very clear. Accounting software will not only include templates with this information but will also submit the invoice automatically to your client on your behalf.

GoCardless goes a step further by enabling cleaning companies to collect payments directly from their clients. This is particularly useful for ongoing contracts because you can arrange recurring payments without the customer needing to initiate payment each time they receive an invoice. GoCardless also integrates seamlessly with partners like Xero for a joined-up invoicing, accounting, and billing process.

